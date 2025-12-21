Angela Rayner is said to have "done a deal" to back Andy Burnham as the next Labour leader in return to become Deputy Prime Minister again.

Ms Rayner, who stepped down from Labour in September after she was found to have breached the ministerial code by failing to pay the correct stamp duty on her flat.

But sources claim the 45-year-old has agreed to support Mr Burnham if he is to launch his own leadership bid against Sir Keir Starmer.

Ms Rayner is believed to be line for a return to Deputy PM as well as an unspecified senior Cabinet position if it goes ahead.

It comes weeks after Sir Keir said the "hugely talented" Ms Rayner will return to his Cabinet.

Read more: Andy Burnham eyes MP seat amid rumours of a leadership challenge

Read more: Mahmood urges Labour figures to 'focus on day job' amid Burnham leadership speculation

