Ms Rayner said she was fully supportive of Shabana Mahmood and said she had already made her views public

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner told LBC that there was no "split" between her and Shabana Mahmood over the government's immigration plans. Picture: LBC

By Alex Storey

Angela Rayner has played down reports of a row with the Home Secretary's immigration reform proposals, insisting there "isn't a split story there".

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Shabana Mahmood's proposals would extend the wait time for migrants seeking to qualify for permanent residency from five to ten years. Picture: Alamy

Read more: More than 500 anti-money laundering cops to be rolled out as Mahmood takes aim at dirty money "Shabana last week said we need a fair system. I completely agree with her on that, so there isn't a split story there." Unveiled last year, Ms Mahmood's proposals would extend the wait time for migrants seeking to qualify for permanent residency from five to ten years. Foreign workers on health and social care visas would be forced to wait for 15 years. Ms Rayner added: "I would also point people to Shabana's record as Home Secretary. We've had previous governments who have failed to get to grips with illegal migration and failed to get to grips with the boat crossings.

"We've seen 48,000 boat crossings that have been prevented with the new deal that Shabana got with the French. "Net migration has fallen by 82%, and it's a six-year low on boat crossings. That's Shabana's record, so I fully support her in what she's trying to achieve." Ms Rayner's comments come after she previously said she was concerned about moving the goalposts "years down the line" for those who arrived in the UK at the start of the decade expecting to qualify within the existing timeframe. The former deputy Prime Minister also reiterated the government's plans to ease Britain's housing crisis, stating she accepts the target to build 300,000 homes per year to 2029 has "put a target on her back".

The Labour Party Conference is taking place this week. Picture: Alamy

She said: "People have said to me in the past, Angie, why have you put a target on your back? "Because this is a really difficult target, and that was before we had the situation with the war in the Middle East, which has created additional pressures in terms of cost. "But I think we can make that target, and I'm not about to bin that target off, because I think it's really important." Andy Burnham is set to introduce a new help-to-buy scheme called "Your first home", designed to give first-time buyers who can't rely on the "bank of mum and dad".

Ms Rayner reiterated her commitment to Labour overseeing 1.5 million homes built by 2029. Picture: Alamy