A general election could be triggered if Angela Rayner launches a Labour leadership coup the Prime Minister's allies have allegedly warned.

Another Labour figure, who has previously served on Sir Keir's front bench told The Telegraph: "Presumably Angela Rayner, if she got elected, would have a completely different agenda. "If you come in with a completely different agenda, then the country legitimately says 'we didn't vote for this.' But they added: "So what are the grounds for refusing a general election? You can claim constitutional grounds, but in the world of frenzied media, of TikTok, YouTube and GB News, is it really sustainable? It doesn't feel sustainable to me." It comes amid a desperate week for the Prime Minister, who was left fighting for his political career after issuing an apology for appointing Lord Mandelson as US Ambassador despite his known ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

In an impassioned speech on Thursday, Sir Keir apologised for the "lies" told by Mandelson about his association with convicted paedophile Epstein. He described how no one was fully aware of the "darkness" of the links between the pair. He said: "It had been publicly known for some time that Mandelson knew Epstein. But none of us knew the depth and the darkness of that relationship. "What has come to light has raised serious questions, information that was not known at the time of his appointment." The PM has been forced to hand over documents relating to the appointment of Mandelson to Parliament's Intelligence Committee following the backlash.

