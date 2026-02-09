The former Deputy PM has reportedly told MPs she is "ready" to challenge

Former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner posed for a new haircut on TikTok over the weekend. Picture: TikTok @natalie.blow51.jones

By Alex Storey

Angela Rayner appeared in upbeat spirits as she sat for a new haircut as rumours grow she could be plotting moves for the Labour leadership

The Prime Minister has come under fire from the fallout of Mr Mandelson's relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Mr McSweeney was in charge of strategy and central to decision-making at the heart of Government, and was held by some as being responsible for Downing Street's failed attempt to control the release of documents providing insight into how the decision around the appointment. Announcing his departure, Mr McSweeney said: "The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. "He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself. "When asked, I advised the Prime Minister to make that appointment and I take full responsibility for that advice."

Ms Rayner with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

He also stressed the importance of remembering Epstein's victims in the midst of this scandal, adding: "As I leave I have two further reflections: "Firstly, and most importantly, we must remember the women and girls whose lives were ruined by Jeffrey Epstein and whose voices went unheard for far too long." Ms Rayner is believed to have raised a £1 million war chest to stake her claim for Sir Keir Starmer's position, and reportedly told an MP she "will be ready" to launch a leadership challenge, despite the ongoing probe into her tax affairs, the Daily Mail understands.

She is currently subject to an ongoing HM Revenue and Customs investigation into the purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove. Sir Keir will address MPs on Monday in an attempt to regain support and move on from the scandal over Mandelson's ties to Epstein. However, the party's backbenchers are expected to tell Starmer he should quit, given that he made the final decision on the appointment.