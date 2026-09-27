The Housing Secretary said that nobody has applied to build the runway despite the Starmer government approving construction

Angela Rayner has said that third runway conversations are all "hypothetical". Picture: Background: Amer Ghazzal, Inset: Stefan Rousseau

By Sophie Clark

Angela Rayner told LBC that the process for building a third runway at Heathrow remains “hypothetical” because nobody has submitted an application to create it.

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Bosses at the airport, the largest and busiest in the UK, have told the government that sticking to the current 2035 deadline is not possible. Speaking with Sunday with Lewis Goodall from the Labour Party Conference, the Housing Secretary said that although the proposal of a third runway has been approved, Londoners would have to be consulted again once an application is submitted. Ms Rayner’s statements come after Andy Burnham refused to say whether he backs plans to build a third runway. When asked about why the Prime Minister is not outwardly backing a "key piece of our national infrastructure," she said: "As my understanding is, there is no applications in at the moment, so we're having a very hypothetical conversation here." Read more: Heathrow’s third runway delayed until 2039 Read more: Whitehall has spent too long dithering over Heathrow

Rayner added: "There is a process of consultation as part of [a future application] which looks at a number of different factors, including environmental. "Local MPs will be consulted on, local people will be consulted on, and it will be looked at in the round. "[The previous government] already expanded air capacity, the runway capacity in London, and we will take it forward through those processes.” Sir Keir Starmer’s government, which included Rayner until September, 2025, gave its support to the third runway project at Heathrow. Former chancellor Rachel Reeves said the construction of a third runway would create 100,000 jobs.

A plane takes off from Heathrow behind a sign against the proposed airport expansion, on January 28, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty