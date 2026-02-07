It comes as police raided two properties linked to Mandelson on Friday afternoon

Angela Rayner could launch a leadership bid if Keir Starmer is forced to resign. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Angela Rayner has reportedly warned Sir Keir Starmer not to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US due to his links to paedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

It comes after police raided two properties linked to Mandelson on Friday afternoon, seizing evidence of the Met’s criminal investigation into the disgraced Peer. Reports of Rayner’s warnings come as pressure mounts on the Prime Minister, with many senior figures in the Labour Party believing he must step down over his decision to elevate Mandelson, despite his known links to Epstein. According to the Times, former deputy PM Rayner privately warned Sir Keir that sending Mandelson to Washington would be a mistake and would ultimately come back to haunt him. Read more: 'Significant volume of material' to be reviewed in appointment of Mandelson, Starmer says, as police search properties linked to former ambassador

Despite these apparent warnings, Sir Keir instead chose to believe Mandelson when he claimed he “barely knew” the paedophile financier. The Prime Minister is reportedly considering standing down over this latest scandal, one Cabinet minister said on Friday. Sir Keir’s team denies this, insisting the Prime Minister will remain in post. And for his part, the Prime Minister told MPs on Friday that he would “rise to the challenge” that his party was committed to the “politics of service and making a difference”. “We must not lose what brought us here, which is the politics of service and making a difference. Because that behaviour [of Mandelson] challenges what we stand for and that is corrosive and a challenge. We must rise to that challenge.” Rayner is believed to have amassed a £1million war chest to stake her claim for Sir Keir’s position, but doubt has been cast following an ongoing HM Revenue and Customs investigation into her purchase of an £800,000 flat. The scandal led to her resignation as Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, and Housing Secretary, after it was revealed that she had not paid stamp duty on the purchase of the seaside bolthole.

Rayner told an MP she "will be ready" to launch a leadership challenge, despite the ongoing probe into her tax affairs, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. Another Labour figure, who has previously served on Sir Keir's front bench told The Telegraph: "Presumably Angela Rayner, if she got elected, would have a completely different agenda. "If you come in with a completely different agenda, then the country legitimately says 'we didn't vote for this.' But they added: "So what are the grounds for refusing a general election? You can claim constitutional grounds, but in the world of frenzied media, of TikTok, YouTube and GB News, is it really sustainable? It doesn't feel sustainable to me." It comes amid a desperate week for the Prime Minister, who was left fighting for his political career after issuing an apology for appointing Lord Mandelson as US Ambassador despite his known ties to Jeffrey Epstein. In a letter to the Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) late on Friday, Sir Keir said it was important that documents are made available to Parliament "as soon as possible."

A person carrying a box leaves the home of Lord Peter Mandelson in northwest London. Picture: Alamy

He insisted the Government wanted to ensure "urgency and transparency," amid pressure to reveal the extent of what was known about the peer’s relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein when he was picked for the job. Writing to the Committee's chairman Lord Beamish, Sir Keir said: "Thank you for your letter following the Humble Address relating to Peter Mandelson’s appointment as His Majesty’s Ambassador to the United States of America. "I have asked the Cabinet Secretary to work with you and your committee to agree the detail of how material that may be prejudicial to the UK’s national security and international relations is shared and reviewed, having regard to the requirements of the Metropolitan Police investigation. "As you note in your letter, it is important that documents are made available to Parliament as soon as possible, noting that there is likely to be a very significant volume of material that will need to be reviewed to establish whether it is in scope. "Above all else, the Government wishes to engage constructively with the ISC, and to ensure that Parliament’s instruction is met with the urgency and transparency it deserves. I have asked the Cabinet Secretary to follow up." Earlier on Friday, police officers could be seen searching two addresses linked to Mandelson, one n Wiltshire and the other Camden, north London, which form form part of the misconduct in public office probe.

Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have been close allies in the past. Picture: Alamy