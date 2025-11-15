Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner in the audience at a child poverty event, to mark the 60th anniversary of the Child Poverty Action Group (Cpag), at Somerset House, in central London. Picture date: Thursday November 6, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Angela Rayner signalled she may not be done with frontline politics, refusing to rule out a comeback in her first interview since resigned as Deputy Prime Minister.

The former Deputy Labour Leader visited the Hurst Hall Care Centre in her Ashton-under-Lyne constituency where she praised carers and criticised Reform UK, reported the Mirror. Ms Rayner also called for party unity following infighting that has swallowed Labour over the last week, condemning it as "arrogant tittle tattle". Asked if she would return to frontline politics, after Health Secretary Wes Streeting suggested he would love to see her back, Ms Rayner insisted she’d “not gone away” as she vowed to "keep fighting" for ordinary people. The former carer quit as Deputy Prime Minister after failing to pay a £40,000 tax surcharge on a flat she bought. She resigned after Sir Keir Starmer’s ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, found she broke the ministerial code by underpaying stamp duty on her £800,000 seaside flat.

Angela Rayner quit on September 5 after failing to pay a £40,000 tax surcharge. Picture: Alamy

She said: “I'm really humbled and I always have been, the people of Ashton-under-Lyne have always supported me. “The 10 years that I've been in government I've had quite a number of front bench positions, and I've always brought it back to the people that I was there to represent and having this opportunity now, to be more in the constituency and to champion those views is something that I'm humbled to do and I'm looking forward to the challenge. Read more: Hero train worker who saved multiple lives during mass knife attack discharged from hospital Read more: Man who strangled elderly sleeping grandmother to death for inheritance jailed “I’ve got a lot of interests like child poverty, the fair pay agreement, and making sure the Employment Rights Bill is carried out in full." The warning comes amid a row about Keir Starmer's leadership, which saw Wes Streeting condemn a “toxic culture in Downing Street that needs to change". When quizzed on this, Ms Rayner replied: “I think Wes has clearly set out his stall after what was clearly a very turbulent couple of days and I think being around here for the last hour just shows you actually that that tittle tattle in Westminster it almost looks arrogant when you've got real challenges that real people are facing and that's what we really need to be focusing on.”