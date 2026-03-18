Angela Rayner has warned Labour is “running out of time” under Sir Keir Starmer and branded his migration reforms “un-British” in her strongest attack on the Prime Minister to date.

The former deputy leader also warned Labour is starting to represent “the Establishment” rather than “working people” under its current leadership.

In her biggest challenge to Sir Keir since resigning as Deputy Leader, Ms Rayner urged the party to change direction or face defeat at the ballot box.

“As a party and a movement, we cannot hide. We cannot just go through the motions in the face of decline,” she said during an event held by Mainstream, a left-wing think tank.

Ms Rayner added: "There’s no safe ground for us, and we’re running out of time. The change that people wanted so desperately to see needs to be seen.

"It needs to be felt, and we have to show that it’s a Labour government that will deliver it, and many of you in this room will deliver that for us. Our party is your party.

"And we have to come together in the face of division of hate and make sure that the Labour Party represents the ordinary working people of this country. And I’m in there with you, so I can’t wait to get involved with you."

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