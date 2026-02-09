The former deputy PM has denied any knowledge or links to the website

By Henry Moore

An incomplete website seemingly launching Angela Rayner’s campaign to become Labour leader was set live for a short period in January, a new report has revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The website promised Angela Rayner would 'fight for working class Britain.". Picture: The Guardian

Allies of Rayner told The Guardian the website was “fake” with one telling the outlet it was a “false flag.” The source added: “This is a crass false-flag operation, obviously designed to undermine Angela. “These sort of by-the-playbook dirty tricks would be laughable if this wasn’t so serious.” Rayner, who stepped down as deputy PM last year over claims she failed to pay the appropriate amount of tax on a property she purchased, is widely seen as one of the leading candidates to replace Sir Keir if he is forced to quit Number 10. Speaking today, Rayner defended the PM’s record, writing: “The recent scandal around Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein was shocking - and demands that both this government and our party learn the lessons, and act on them “But the worst possible response would be to play party politics or factional games. Labour is only getting started on changing things for the better - our Employment Rights Act, renters’ rights, leasehold reform, free school meals and lifting kids out of poverty.

“I urge all my colleagues to come together, remember our values and put them into practice as a team. The Prime Minister has my full support in leading us to that end.” Rayner was just one of a slew of senior party figures to call for Sir Keir to remain in post following Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar demanded he step down. The outpouring of support from MPs included remarks from Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Pat McFadden, with the Work and Pensions Secretary saying: “As someone said to me in the constituency on Friday ‘tell your boss to keep going’.” “I did and I hope he does.”

Sir Keir Starmer with Angela Rayner at the Labour party Conference in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy