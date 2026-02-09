Angela Rayner 'leadership website' revealed as pressure mounts on PM to resign over Mandelson scandal
The former deputy PM has denied any knowledge or links to the website
An incomplete website seemingly launching Angela Rayner’s campaign to become Labour leader was set live for a short period in January, a new report has revealed.

The website, discovered by the Guardian, went up shortly before the release of the latest batch of Epstein Files - which have thrown Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership into doubt.
Former deputy PM Rayner has denied any links to the website, which was published at 9:48am on January 27 and hosted by Webfusion, the same company as her official parliamentary site.
Rayner today threw her support behind Keir Starmer as the PM faces a wave of calls for him to resign over the decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States.
Allies of Rayner told The Guardian the website was “fake” with one telling the outlet it was a “false flag.”
The source added: “This is a crass false-flag operation, obviously designed to undermine Angela.
“These sort of by-the-playbook dirty tricks would be laughable if this wasn’t so serious.”
Rayner, who stepped down as deputy PM last year over claims she failed to pay the appropriate amount of tax on a property she purchased, is widely seen as one of the leading candidates to replace Sir Keir if he is forced to quit Number 10.
Speaking today, Rayner defended the PM’s record, writing: “The recent scandal around Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein was shocking - and demands that both this government and our party learn the lessons, and act on them
“But the worst possible response would be to play party politics or factional games. Labour is only getting started on changing things for the better - our Employment Rights Act, renters’ rights, leasehold reform, free school meals and lifting kids out of poverty.
“I urge all my colleagues to come together, remember our values and put them into practice as a team. The Prime Minister has my full support in leading us to that end.”
Rayner was just one of a slew of senior party figures to call for Sir Keir to remain in post following Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar demanded he step down.
The outpouring of support from MPs included remarks from Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Pat McFadden, with the Work and Pensions Secretary saying: “As someone said to me in the constituency on Friday ‘tell your boss to keep going’.”
“I did and I hope he does.”
Speaking to staff at Downing Street today, the PM said we must “go forward from here” and prove that politics can be a “force for good”.
"I believe it can. I believe it is. We go forward from here," Starmer said, adding: "We go with confidence as we continue changing the country."
Chancellor Rachel Reeves was also seen to back Starmer on Monday, saying: “With Keir as our Prime Minister we are turning the country around.”
Sir Keir’s Director of Communications Tim Allan quit on Monday following the departure of Downing Street Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney.
According to the Daily Mail, Rayner is believed to have raised a £1 million war chest to stake her claim for Sir Keir's position, and reportedly told an MP she "will be ready" to launch a leadership challenge, despite the ongoing probe into her tax affairs.
She is currently subject to an ongoing HM Revenue and Customs investigation into the purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove.