The former deputy PM will be tasked with prioritising the UK's social care system

Angela Rayner, MP for Ashton-under-Lyne and former deputy PM. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Angela Rayner is set to mark her comeback to the Labour government by becoming Andy Burnham's new Health Secretary.

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The former deputy Prime Minister to Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly the frontrunner for the role, with the aim of prioritising the UK's social care system. Ms Rayner, MP for Ashton-under-Lyne, has been pinpointed as the candidate to lead Mr Burnham's £18billion plan for a national care service, according to reports. She was forced to reign in 2025 after it was revealed she had failed to pay £40,000 in stamp duty on a second home she owned. Read more: 'I am ready' Andy Burnham insists as he pledges he will be PM 'for the North, South, East and West' Read more: Andy Burnham faces Labour rebellion if Shabana Mahmood appointed chancellor Britain gets a new Prime Minister on Monday. Stay with the LBC app for full live coverage as Andy Burnham takes the keys to Downing Street.

Ms Rayner and Mr Burnham during a meeting with Labour mayors in 2024. Picture: Alamy

Ms Rayner has been "lined up" to lead an overhaul of care for Britain's elderly and disabled, according to The Telegraph. Mr Burnham will officially become Prime Minister on Monday, and gave a speech on Friday outlining his plans to deliver for the "north, south, east and west". He confirmed that he would only announce his top team next week, which would reflect "all parts" of the Labour Party. It has, however, been rumoured that he will appoint Shabana Mahmood as Chancellor in favour of Ed Miliband. He also used his victory speech to promise that he would have the "courage to fix the big things that politics has neglected, like social care".

Mr Burnham will officially become PM on Monday. Picture: Alamy