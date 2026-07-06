Farage has denied breaking the rules over payments provided by crypto-gambler and convicted criminal George Cottrell

By Issy Clarke

Nigel Farage will struggle to "shrug off" allegations that he failed to declare "eye-watering" amounts of money provided by a convicted criminal, Angela Rayner has said on LBC.

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Speaking on LBC, Rayner said the amounts of money were "eye-watering" and that the obvious question was: "What are his donors getting in return?" "I don't think that Nigel can shrug this scandal off and hope that it goes away," she added. "I think this one's got lots of legs and it's gonna carry on running." The rules in place at the time stipulated that MPs needed to declare gifts worth more than £300 they had received in the last 12 months, except where the gift “could not be reasonably thought by others”.

George Cottrell (L) with Nigel Farage after an onlooker threw a milkshake at him while campaigning in 2024. Picture: Getty