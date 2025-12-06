A source said “there is no vacancy and there is no pact” following suggestions of a proposed leadership bid

Deputy Prime Minister ANGELA RAYNER is said to be at the centre of the alleged leadership bid. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Angela Rayner will “not be played like a pawn,” a source close to the former deputy prime minister has said, amid claims of a mooted deal with Wes Streeting as part of prospective Labour leadership bid.

The source said “there is no vacancy and there is no pact”, following the Telegraph report that allies of the Health Secretary were pressing her to sign up to a “joint ticket” for the top job. A spokesperson for Mr Streeting described the claims as “completely untrue” and said people appeared to be “misinterpreting” his support for the ex-Cabinet minister. On Friday, it was suggested that Streeting's allies are seeking to recruit ousted Angela Rayner to sign up to back him in a leadership contest. In return, it's reported a Cabinet position and reinstatement as Deputy Prime Minister could be on offer, according to reports. The alleged offer is said to have been made by Streeting proponents, allowing the Health Secretary to deny personal involvement. Read More: Wes Streeting orders review into 'overdiagnosis' of mental health conditions such as autism and ADHD Read More: Wes Streeting pledges to end corridor care in English hospitals by next election

According to the Telegraph, Ms Rayner has discussed the offer with her own allies. The Health Secretary was last month forced to deny plotting to unseat Sir Keir Starmer and criticised a “toxic” culture in Downing Street after anonymous briefings against him. Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Streeting recently insisted he had ‘confidence’ in the Prime Minister’s chief of staff after anonymous Downing Street sources claimed he was plotting a bid for the Labour leadership. It was reported that the attacks on Mr Streeting were a ploy to warn off potential leadership contenders, although the Prime Minister has said he was assured they did not emanate from No 10. On Friday, The Telegraph reported that MPs close to Mr Streeting had approached Ms Rayner about the prospect of a pact, allowing the Cabinet minister to deny personal involvement. Ms Rayner, who resigned from Government in September over her tax affairs, has discussed the approaches with some of her supporters, according to the paper.

Allies of Streeting have reportedly put forward the proposal. Picture: Alamy