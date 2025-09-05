Angela Rayner has resigned from the government after underpaying £40,000 in stamp duty on a flat she bought - as Sir Keir Starmer reshuffles his top team for the first time.

Ms Rayner resigned after Sir Keir Starmer’s ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, found that she broke the ministerial code by underpaying stamp duty on her £800,000 seaside flat.

In her resignation letter, the former deputy PM said she ‘deeply regrets’ not seeking specialist tax advice. Sir Keir said he is ‘very sad’ about her resignation, but said she will “remain an important figure” in the Labour party.

Her departure means Starmer will begin a major reshuffle of his Cabinet, as his new top team is set to be revealed later this afternoon.

