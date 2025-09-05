Angela Rayner quits as deputy PM as cabinet reshuffle in progress - latest updates
Angela Rayner has resigned from the government after underpaying £40,000 in stamp duty on a flat she bought - as Sir Keir Starmer reshuffles his top team for the first time.
Listen to this article
Ms Rayner resigned after Sir Keir Starmer’s ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, found that she broke the ministerial code by underpaying stamp duty on her £800,000 seaside flat.
In her resignation letter, the former deputy PM said she ‘deeply regrets’ not seeking specialist tax advice. Sir Keir said he is ‘very sad’ about her resignation, but said she will “remain an important figure” in the Labour party.
Her departure means Starmer will begin a major reshuffle of his Cabinet, as his new top team is set to be revealed later this afternoon.
Follow live for the latest updates on this developing story.
Welcome to our live coverage
For those who are just joining us, here is a recap of the latest developments.
- Angela Rayner has quit the government.
- She has left all her roles, which means Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will have to appoint a new deputy Prime Minister, Housing Secretary, and Deputy Leader of the Labour Party.
- It comes after the standards adviser said Ms Rayner breached the ministerial code by failing to pay a £40,000 tax surcharge on a flat she bought.
- A cabinet reshuffle is now underway, with the government's new top team to be announced later this afternoon.
'Time to move on,' 'It was inevitable,' and 'She's finally gone': party leaders react
The leaders of rival political parties have reacted to Rayner's resignation with varying degrees of sympathy.
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey supported Rayner earlier this week, citing the difficulty of caring for her son. He has now said the government should "move on and deal with the huge problems millions of people in our country face".
Davey added that it was "clear" her position became "untenable".
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, meanwhile, said her resignation was 'inevitable'.
"You can't be housing secretary and avoid £40,000 of stamp duty," he added.
Perhaps the most stony reaction came from the Conservatives, as party leader Kemi Badenoch said "Angela Rayner is finally gone".
"But it’s only because of Keir Starmer’s weakness that she wasn’t sacked three days ago," Badenoch added on X.
"Britain deserves better."
'I'm very sad it ended this way' - Starmer's handwritten response to Rayner
Starmer sent his former deputy a handwritten response to her resignation letter.
He starts the letter, shared by Downing Street, by thanking Rayner for informing him of her decision to resign from the government.
Sir Keir adds that he is "very sad that your time as deputy prime minister, secretary of state and deputy leader of the Labour Party has ended in this way".
The Prime Minister said Rayner was "right" to refer herself to the ethics watchdog, and "right to act on his conclusion".
Starmer will appoint a new deputy PM
Starmer is expected to appoint a new deputy Prime Minister after Angela Rayner's departure.
Unlike other countries, a deputy PM is not needed or appointed in the UK.
Sir Keir's decision to appoint a replacement will likely significantly affect the deputy leadership election.
'I deeply regret my decision’: Rayner’s resignation letter in full
Angela Rayner said she 'takes full responsibility' in her resignation letter as deputy prime minister and housing secretary.
She says she "deeply regret[s]" her decision not to seek additional specialist tax advice given her government role and her "complex family arrangements".
"I take full responsibility for this error," she added.
"I would like to take this opportunity to repeat that it was never my intention to do anything other than pay the right amount."
She said her decision to resign was based both on the findings of the ethics report and the impact on her family.