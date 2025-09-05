Angela Rayner admitted she didn't pay enough stamp duty. Picture: Sky News

By Rebecca Henrys

Angela Rayner has resigned from the government after failing to pay a £40,000 tax surcharge on a flat she bought.

Her resignation comes as Sir Keir Starmer's ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, found that she broke the ministerial code by underpaying stamp duty on her £800,000 seaside flat and, as such, she has not met the "highest possible standards of proper conduct". She has resigned as Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government. In her resignation letter to the Prime Minister, Rayner wrote: "I have always taken my responsibilities as Deputy Prime Minister, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, as well as a Member of Parliament with the utmost seriousness. "I have long believed that people who serve the British public in government must always observe the highest standards, and while the Independent Adviser has concluded that I acted in good faith and with honesty and integrity throughout, I accept that I did not meet the highest standards in relation to my recent property purchase. "I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice given both my position as Housing Secretary and my complex family arrangements. I take full responsibility for this error."

Labour Party Conference on 28/09/2016 at Liverpool ACC, Liverpool. Persons pictured: Angela Rayner, Shadow Secretary of State for Education, Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities, prepares for an interview on the final day of the conference . Picture: Alamy

She referred herself for an ethics investigation on Wednesday, admitting that she had not paid enough stamp duty on the purchase of the flat in Hove. The Prime Minister received the report by ethics watchdog Sir Laurie Magnus on Wednesday morning. The Deputy Prime Minister has faced mounting pressure to stand down over recent days after admitting she underpaid stamp duty on a flat she bought in Hove earlier this year. She claims she made a mistake resulting from incorrect advice from a conveyancer and two trust law experts who told her she did not need to pay the higher rate reserved for second home purchases. But on Thursday, conveyancing firm Verrico and Associates said its lawyers "never" gave Ms Rayner tax advice and were being made "scapegoats".

Graffiti daubed outside the apartment building in Hove, East Sussex. Picture: Alamy

The founder of the small high street firm, based in Herne Bay, Kent, added: “We believe that we did everything correctly and in good faith. Everything was exactly as it should be. “We probably are being made scapegoats for all this”. Earlier this week, vandals sprayed the front of Hove property and the surrounding areas with profanity and the words 'tax evader’ after she admitted not paying enough stamp duty on the property.

Zia Yusuf has told LBC that Angela Rayner is guilty of “hypocrisy”. Picture: Alamy