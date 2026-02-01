Angela Rayner raises '£1 million war chest' ahead of leadership bid as MP hits campaign trail ahead of crunch by-election
Angela Rayner is said to have raised a '£1 million war chest' as pressure on Starmer grows ahead of the upcoming crunch by-election.
Listen to this article
The MP joined Labour candidate Angeliki Stogia as canvasing began ahead of the Gorton & Denton by-election on February 26.
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer is facing sustained pressure from within his own party amid the fallout from the decision to block Manchester mayor Andy Burnham from standing in the by-election.
A by-election that could well dictate the PM's future amid flailing support, Ms Rayner donned a red coat on Saturday as she took to the streets of
Read more: Second Epstein victim breaks silence with Andrew allegations - as Starmer suggests former prince should testify to US Congress
Read more: Rayner hints at run to become PM as Starmer's ousted deputy insists 'I'm not dead yet'
It comes as the former Deputy Labour Leader has reportedly raising £1 million to fund a potential future leadership bid of her own, according to the Mail on Sunday.
An ally told the outlet: “She has received more than a million in firm pledges and is ready to go."
Mr Burnham pledged to "be there" for Ms Stogia last night in the wake of his unsuccessful Labour by-election bid, but Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram was seen to blast the Mayor, hitting out at his "gutless" briefing against the leader.
It comes as Shadow Home Secretary Chis Philp told LBC that the nation needs a "strong leader with backbone" as he criticised Starmer on LBC.
Speaking on Sunday with Lewis Goodall, the Tory MP insisted that the UK needs "a strong leader with backbone, rather than a weak leader like Starmer".
It comes after Ms Rayner has told supporters 'I'm not dead yet' as allies hint she has the support to launch a leadership coup against Sir Keir Starmer.
In remarks at a private dinner for fundraisers, Ms Rayner reportedly made clear she intends to return to Government after her ill-fated spell as Sir Keir's deputy ended following a row over stamp duty.
She also trained her sights on the Labour leader, insisting his leadership "should do better" amid rock-bottom polling and widespread disaffection among backbenchers.
Ms Rayner, who was also Housing Secretary, left Government after underpaying stamp duty on her purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove, East Sussex in September.