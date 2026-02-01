Angela Rayner at the announcement at the Jain Community Centre in Denton that Angeliki Stogia is the Labour Party candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Angela Rayner is said to have raised a '£1 million war chest' as pressure on Starmer grows ahead of the upcoming crunch by-election.

The MP joined Labour candidate Angeliki Stogia as canvasing began ahead of the Gorton & Denton by-election on February 26. It comes as Sir Keir Starmer is facing sustained pressure from within his own party amid the fallout from the decision to block Manchester mayor Andy Burnham from standing in the by-election. A by-election that could well dictate the PM's future amid flailing support, Ms Rayner donned a red coat on Saturday as she took to the streets of

(2nd centre left to right) Angela Rayner, Jonathan Reynolds, Lucy Powell Deputy leader of the Labour Party and Angeliki Stogia at the announcement at the Jain Community Centre in Denton that Angeliki Stogia is the party's candidate. Picture: Alamy

It comes as the former Deputy Labour Leader has reportedly raising £1 million to fund a potential future leadership bid of her own, according to the Mail on Sunday. An ally told the outlet: “She has received more than a million in firm pledges and is ready to go." Mr Burnham pledged to "be there" for Ms Stogia last night in the wake of his unsuccessful Labour by-election bid, but Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram was seen to blast the Mayor, hitting out at his "gutless" briefing against the leader. It comes as Shadow Home Secretary Chis Philp told LBC that the nation needs a "strong leader with backbone" as he criticised Starmer on LBC. Speaking on Sunday with Lewis Goodall, the Tory MP insisted that the UK needs "a strong leader with backbone, rather than a weak leader like Starmer".

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer travelled to Japan on Saturday as leadership rumours swirl back home. Picture: Alamy