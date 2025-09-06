Darren Jones MP has described the resignation of Angela Rayner as "sad". Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

One of the government's most senior figures has described the resignation of Angela Rayner to LBC as "sad" but has acknowledged she "did the right thing".

"She implemented those priorities in her year in government with better rights for workers, better pay for low paid workers, and a kind of revolution in terms of the investment and priorities for building council housing, to give people secure housing. And we're all really proud of that." However, Mr Jones admitted she did the right thing by resigning. "But the fact of the matter is that she breached the ministerial code and when that was made clear, she did the right thing and resigned. So we're sad about that. He said Starmer was already considering a reshuffle as part of this "second chapter of the Labour government." "The first chapter being where we had to deal with the crises and the fires that we inherited from the last government. "The second chapter now as we get on and deliver on the promises we made to the public at the election, and all of us in government and in Parliament are excited to be getting on with that work because that's what we fought hard to win an election to do".

Angela Rayner has quit after admitting she didn't pay enough stamp duty. Picture: Getty