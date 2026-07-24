Ms Rayner said changes made through renters’ rights legislation brought in under Labour so far are “already having a significant impact on the market”

Labour Party MP and former deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner. Picture: James McCauley/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has ruled out bringing in rent controls to help with the cost of living, while admitting the Labour goal to build 1.5 million homes in five years is “challenging”.

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham told reporters on Monday that he was considering rent freezes as part of a package of measures, but said no final decisions had been made. Ms Rayner said changes made through renters’ rights legislation brought in under Labour so far are “already having a significant impact on the market”. She said: “We won’t be looking at rent controls if that’s what you’re getting at at the moment. “That is not something that we’re looking to do because we’ve seen what’s happened in areas like Scotland. It hasn’t necessarily brought rents down.” Read more: Prison early release scheme could leave survivors feeling 'irrelevant', child sexual abuse campaigner says Read more: Families of Southport victims accuse Axel Rudakubana of 'manipulating the system' and call for urgent meeting after killer's transfer to psychiatric hospital

She pointed to changes that allow people to challenge rent hikes at tribunals and stop bidding wars for rented properties, saying: “I think that’s a better way of stabilising the rental market.” Rent controls can come in the form of caps on how much rent can be charged or freezing them for a period of time. Mr Burnham backed a call three years ago as mayor of Greater Manchester for a freeze on private sector rents until the cost-of-living crisis is over. Asked if he stood by it, Ms Rayner said: “I don’t think that rent freezes, rent controls, is a way forward at the moment. “Three years ago Andy called for that because there was a significant crisis in the rental market. “We implemented between then the Renters’ Rights Act, which is giving renters more power and control.”

New Prime Minister Andy Burnham arrives and greets staff at No 10 North, located in Heron House, central Manchester. Picture: Alamy