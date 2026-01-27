Ms Rayner reportedly made clear she intends to return to Government after her ill-fated spell as Sir Keir's deputy

Former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has told supporters 'I'm not dead yet' as allies hint she has the support to launch a leadership coup against Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has told supporters 'I'm not dead yet' as allies hint she has the support to launch a leadership coup against Sir Keir Starmer.

In remarks at a private dinner for fundraisers, Ms Rayner reportedly made clear she intends to return to Government after her ill-fated spell as Sir Keir's deputy ended following a row over stamp duty. She also trained her sights on the Labour leader, insisting his leadership "should do better" amid rock-bottom polling and widespread disaffection among backbenchers. Ms Rayner, who was also Housing Secretary, left Government after underpaying stamp duty on her purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove, East Sussex in September.

Ms Rayner reportedly made clear she intends to return to Government after her ill-fated spell as Sir Keir's deputy ended following a row over stamp duty. Picture: Getty

She remains a popular figure in the party, and the Greater Manchester MP's allies have suggested that she would be able to garner the 80 MPs needed to trigger a leadership contest against the Prime Minister. Rayner is one of three major names being spoken about as a potential leader, alongside Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham. Despite his denials, Mr Streeting has long been suggested to harbour leadership ambitions - and Mr Burnham was blocked from standing as an MP in Gorton & Denton by Starmer allies this weekend amid fears he would use a return to Westminster to oust Sir Keir. One Rayner ally told the Times: “If Wes Streeting leaves it until May to launch a challenge, Angela is back in the frame. "We all got our lovely Christmas card from Wes. He’s doing everything he should do. He’s been an operator ever since his NUS [National Union of Students] days. But by May, Angela will have 80 MPs ready to back her.” Another told the newspaper: “Ange isn’t stupid. She isn’t going around all guns blazing like Wes. But she times her interventions carefully, and wants to show she’s still keeping up an interest in the policy areas covered by her former portfolio. "If you look at the ‘doughnut’ around her after her resignation statement, there were well over 80 people there to support her. The right people will step up when the time comes.”

Andy Burnham was blocked from standing as an MP in Gorton & Denton by Starmer allies . Picture: Getty

Wes Streeting is rumoured to covet Starmer's role as PM. Picture: Getty