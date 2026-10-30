Everyone had a different story, everyone was in need of different kinds of support. What struck me clearly was that, for many of these people, an offer of a route off the street by Christmas won’t necessarily mean an end to their rough sleeping. Some people are not yet ready to accept an offer, having been let down by the system before. Others have such complex needs that suitable supported accommodation is unlikely to be available in time. In short, this is going to take time.

When I arrived at the first ever Rough Sleeping Summit at Downing Street a few hours later, the people I had met were still at the forefront of my mind. I was therefore delighted to hear that the Government had doubled the funding to end rough sleeping over the lifetime of this Parliament. A clear signal that the Government is in this for the longer term, and an acknowledgement that Christmas is only the beginning.

With close to £1 billion in additional funding, this is an incredible investment in the futures of people currently sleeping on the pavement. During the Summit I heard first-hand from the Prime Minister that this is about names, not numbers, that support and funding must be sustained for as long as it takes, and that the ambition to end rough sleeping requires a whole-of-government approach.

Understanding people's complex needs

Tailoring support to individual needs is vital. We know that every person forced to live on the streets has a unique set of circumstances that has led to their homelessness, and new figures released today highlight the challenges ahead.

The data shows that there were 4,678 people rough sleeping in London this summer. Crucially, almost eight out of ten had a range of differing complex needs, like mental health conditions, that in many cases will have been exacerbated by their time on the streets. The right offers of accommodation and support will ensure people can end their homelessness sustainably and not return to the streets, and often this will mean understanding why previous support has failed.

Frequently, the people we support have multiple complex needs, including substance use, experience of domestic abuse, experience of the criminal justice system, and childhood traumas. Our specialist outreach and navigator teams often work with people for several months, or even years, until they are ready and able to engage with support services and begin a journey off the streets.

Today's figures also show that at least 819 people were deemed to be living on the streets of London in July to September. In our work, we have seen how quickly spending just one night on the streets can harm someone's mental and physical health, and the longer people are left without support, the more complex their situation becomes.

Rather than just being offered a bed for the night, people with these experiences need a strong foundation to begin rebuilding their lives.

Overcoming hidden homelessness

The Prime Minister’s ambition will also need to address the reality of 'hidden homelessness'. Some of the people we support are harder to reach because they experience homelessness differently and avoid the usual rough sleeping spots for their safety and protection.

Women, for example, are far more likely to sleep in public spaces like hospital waiting rooms or train stations, due to past trauma and the risk of violence. We need to adapt our approach to groups that might slip through the cracks, and who often don’t show up in official statistics.

Preventing homelessness in the first place

Finally, this programme can’t succeed unless, alongside helping people off the streets, we prevent them from ending up there in the first place. We could stop people from being pushed into rough sleeping long before it happens if we addressed the root causes.

Many people we support at St Mungo's have found themselves homeless after leaving hospitals, prisons, care or the asylum system. This kind of homelessness is totally preventable. If Andy Burnham means what he says about this ambition needing to be made real across the whole of Government, he could decide, right now, that the state will stop making anyone homeless.

Homelessness is also driven by wider pressures such as the cost of living, soaring rental costs and stretched support services. We hoped that the Government would tackle housing affordability by unfreezing Local Housing Allowance rates in this week’s Budget. Sadly, it remained frozen, meaning people also remain frozen out of the rental system. Fixing this would take away one of the key drivers of homelessness.

The journey ahead

The Government has created an incredible opportunity this week by doubling its funding to end rough sleeping over the lifetime of this Parliament. Now we need to seize the moment, treat everyone as individuals and commit to being in this for the longer term. That way, we can end rough sleeping for good.

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Emma Haddad is Chief Executive of St Mungo's, a homelessness charity.

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