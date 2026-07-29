Angela Rayner, who is also an unpaid carer for one of her children, said that some unpaid carers “feel that they have to get to breaking point” before they can access support

Angela Rayner spoke to LBC after Andy Burnham spoke extensively about social care. Picture: LBC

By Bethany Dawson

Speaking to LBC after Andy Burnham spoke extensively about social care, Rayner called for care work to be presented to young people as a “proper career path.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The cabinet minister, who was a carer before she went into politics, said it was “the most incredibly rewarding thing that I've ever done.” “It wasn't the most highly paid, but it taught me a lot about humanity and people. I met judges and senior people who, when I was young, were not people like me, and yet I was able to be the person that they needed there in their hour of need. "That broke down some of those barriers, those stereotypes, and it gave me an honour and a value to help somebody in their hour of need.” Rayner, who is also an unpaid carer for one of her children, said that some unpaid carers “feel that they have to get to breaking point” before they can access support, and added the government needs to do more to recognise the work that unpaid carers do. Read More: 'I feel immensely encouraged' | Caller Theresa optimistic about Burnham's social care plans Read More: Burnham warns of 'difficult' funding decisions ahead and says 'social care in England is as unfair as American healthcare'

“I look after my family because they’re my family, but, but I also contribute as part of that. And I think unpaid carers need that recognition because they do help society and the community by what they do. Of course they're going to do everything they can to help, but we've got to do everything we can to recognise that they need support and to give them that support. That's part of the national conversation as well.” She told LBC that that support could come in the form of flexible working, but also assessing other policy areas currently in operation. “We've already increased the amount of money to carers allowance, but is that working well? Is there more things we could do around the assessment process, around, you know, if you need adaptations?