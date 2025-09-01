Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, Angela Rayner, at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Labour MP Steve Reed has defended Deputy PM Angela Rayner amid allegations she “dodged tax” through her properties.

His backing for Ms Rayner comes amid continued criticism of her purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove, with the Conservatives calling for her to face an ethics inquiry over her tax affairs relating to the purchase. Ms Rayner, who is also the Housing Secretary, is reported to have saved £40,000 in stamp duty on the flat because she removed her name from the deeds of a family property in her Ashton-under-Lyne constituency, meaning the Hove property is the only property she owns. The move led critics to accuse the Deputy PM of 'hypocrisy' over the ownership of “three pads". Speaking to LBC’s Iain Dale, Environment Secretary Mr Reed insisted Angela Rayner has “broken no rules” and is only being attacked because she is an “articulate working-class woman.” Read more: Starmer says Rayner is ‘great story of British success’ as he defends deputy PM over ‘tax-dodging’ row

He said: “There's no question of Angela having broken any rules or any laws whatsoever in what she's doing here. “She, like many people today, has a complex family arrangement. She's separated from her husband. They needed to make appropriate arrangements for the children, and I don't think it's, it's right to dig more deeply into their personal arrangements than that. “No rules have been broken. She's done nothing. I think quite a lot of the attacks that come against Angela Rayner are because she is an articulate working-class woman and some people don't like to see that. “No rules have been broken, she's complied with everything. No laws have been broken. “This is just yet another attack and we see many against Angela because she is a working-class woman who's done very, very well and represents her community, her constituency, incredibly powerfully.” Mr Reed’s comments come after Sir Keir Starmer threw his support behind Ms Rayner. The Prime Minister said it was a "mistake" for people to brief against or talk down Ms Rayner amid headlines about her purchase of a flat in Hove. Describing her appointment as Deputy Prime Minister as "an incredible achievement", Sir Keir said: "Angela came from a very humble background, battled all sorts of challenges along the way, and there she is proudly - and I'm proud of her - as our Deputy Prime Minister."

