Ms Rayner welcomes HMRC's conclusion that there "wasn't any wrongdoing".

Angela Rayner at National Growth Debate in London. Picture: Thomas Krych/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Former deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has said she has been cleared of deliberate wrongdoing in an investigation over her tax affairs, paving the way for a potential leadership bid amid uncertainty over Sir Keir Starmer’s future.

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Ms Rayner, who was also the Housing Secretary before her resignation in September, faced criticism of her purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove after it was reported that she underpaid the stamp duty by £40,000. She has now revealed that she has settled the unpaid stamp duty and has not faced any penalty by HMRC for the underpayment. Ms Rayner welcomes HMRC's conclusion that there "wasn't any wrongdoing". Read more: LIVE: Streeting, Miliband and Rayner primed to fight Starmer for Labour leadership Read more: Streeting 'to resign today and kick off Labour civil war' with Miliband also preparing to oust Starmer

Labour Party MP and former deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, speaks on the second day of the Night Time Economy Summit. Picture: Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

She told ITV News: “They've said that there wasn't any wrongdoing and that I didn't try to avoid paying tax or I wasn't careless in the way in which I conducted myself at the time when I was in government … I've accepted HMRC's finding and I've never wanted to avoid paying my tax. "And for me, that was the most distressing thing, is that people felt that I was tax dodging or trying to set up trusts to avoid tax or being careless by not taking the appropriate advice. And HMRC have concluded that that isn't the case.” A spokesperson for HMRC said: "We cannot comment on individuals due to taxpayer confidentiality law." As Health Secretary Wes Streeting mulls whether to launch a challenge to the Prime Minister, Sir Keir’s former deputy did not rule out running in any race but said she would not “trigger” a contest. Ms Rayner, the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne, said the investigation into her underpayment of stamp duty, which led to her departure from Government, had “clipped her wings”. She told the Guardian: “I’ll play my part in doing everything we possibly can to deliver the change, because it’s not a personal ambition, I know the difference it makes.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Leaves Downing Street for the State Opening of Parliament in London. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The former deputy Labour leader denied she had done a deal with potential leadership contender Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, whose path back to Westminster would be complicated by needing to fight and win a by-election, adding: “I am not doing deals.” She said in an interview with ITV that she wanted the party to “pull together” after days of turmoil but added she did not want to talk about “hypotheticals” when asked whether she would run in a future contest. The Health Secretary is believed to have told allies he is preparing to resign on Thursday and announce a bid for the top job after Labour descended into open division at the start of the week. Efforts to lever Sir Keir out of Downing Street appeared to stall on Wednesday, with no further ministerial resignations or backbench calls for his resignation as Westminster turned its attention to the King’s Speech. Labour’s trade union backers had pulled their support for Sir Keir that morning, while Mr Streeting’s team failed to deny claims he was poised to quit.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting walks through the House of Commons to attend the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on May 13. Picture: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images