Angela Rayner has told Sir Keir Starmer to ban social media for under-16s, insisting it's "clear" what needs to be done - after the House of Lords voted in favour of teen social media ban for fourth time.

The former deputy prime minister told Sir Keir to “just make a decision and do it” because it seemed “so clear that that’s what you need to do”.

Labour appears divided over an outright ban after early evidence showed a similar ban, brought into force in Australia, was not working.

The comments come ahead of a Government consultation, which is set to take place on Tuesday, to considered whether to introduce an Australian-style ban.

Peers were seen to vote in support of a social media ban for under-16s for a fourth time in April, after the government previously voted against it, returning the bill to the Lords.

The House of Lords voted 316 to 165, majority 151, in favour of Conservative former minister Lord Nash’s amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill.

Read more: House of Lords vote in favour of teen social media ban for fourth time

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