Angela Rayner’s resignation divides LBC callers
| Updated:
"I hope she comes back stronger."
It's fair to say LBC callers have mixed feelings about Angela Rayner's resignation.
0:00 | Caller Ryan is 'shocked' and 'disappointed'.
03:03 | James O'Brien reacts to messages from listeners, and strongly disagrees with some of them.
05:26 | Caller John attempts to 'look for the positives'.
07:21 | Caller Dave and James don't see eye-to-eye.
11:31 | Caller Andy has little sympathy for Angela Rayner.
12:22 | Caller Pauline says it's 'a sad day for British politics'.