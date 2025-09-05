"I hope she comes back stronger."

It's fair to say LBC callers have mixed feelings about Angela Rayner's resignation.

0:00 | Caller Ryan is 'shocked' and 'disappointed'.

03:03 | James O'Brien reacts to messages from listeners, and strongly disagrees with some of them.

05:26 | Caller John attempts to 'look for the positives'.

07:21 | Caller Dave and James don't see eye-to-eye.

11:31 | Caller Andy has little sympathy for Angela Rayner.

12:22 | Caller Pauline says it's 'a sad day for British politics'.