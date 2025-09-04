Graffiti daubed outside the apartment building in Hove, East Sussex. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Angela Rayner’s controversial Hove seaside flat at the centre of the stamp duty row surrounding the deputy PM has been defaced with graffiti.

Vandals sprayed the front of the property and the surrounding areas with profanity and the words 'tax evader’ after she admitted not paying enough tax on the property. The deputy PM branded the graffiti ‘beyond the pale’ and 'a matter for the police' as she continues facing calls to step down because of the controversy. On Wednesday Ms Rayner admitted that she had avoided paying a £40,000 stamp duty bill on the purchase of her new Brighton home in a tearful interview. Vandals have now spray-painted the words ‘tax evader’ in large letters across the front of the £800,000 flat, as well as the word ‘b****’. Read more: 'Will Angela Rayner still be Deputy PM at Christmas?' Bridget Phillipson declines to answer Read more: Sir Nick Clegg backs reforming 'outdated' ECHR after government brands rules 'out of step with common sense'

Across the road, the words "Tax evader Rayner" and "Rayner tax avoidance" have been graffitied on wooden fencing around a construction site. Further down the road, a message sprayed on the pavement reportedly read: “Tax evader Rayner,” while a second says “Rayner Sold British Girls 4 Votes”. A spokesperson for the deputy PM has condemned the graffiti, which extends across the front of the block of flats and on walls and pavements surrounding it. They said the vandalism is ‘totally unjustifiable’ and ‘beyond the pale’. "Neither Angela nor her neighbours deserve to be subjected to harassment and intimidation."It will rightly be a matter for the police to take action as they deem appropriate." It comes amid claims Rayner used her disabled son’s NHS compensation to buy the second home, located in Hove. The Telegraph reported that the deputy Prime Minister used £160,000 from a trust set up in her disabled son's name to buy the £800,000 seafront flat. The Deputy Prime Minister reportedly sold a 25 per cent share of her house to the trust for £162,500. She said on Wednesday that her son, who was born prematurely, had received an award in 2020 from the NHS A trust fund was subsequently set up to look after his interests. The outlet reported that the payout followed an 11-year legal battle between the Rayners and the hospital where her son was born. The Deputy PM continues facing intense pressure over her tax affairs and calls to resign after reports about her purchase of the property.