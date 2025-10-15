Music creators are set to lose a joint $10 billion (£7.4 billion) worth of income by 2028 because of artificial intelligence

By Guy Stewart

Music streaming platform Spotify must do better to label music that is AI generated instead of 'burying' it away from users, critics told LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The chair of Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport committee has warned without greater transparency users could ‘inadvertently support’ music based on stolen work. Music creators are set to lose a joint $10 billion (£7.4 billion) worth of income by 2028 because of artificial intelligence, according to a report from the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers. In September, Spotify which is the world’s most popular audio streaming service with 276 million subscribers, updated its AI transparency policy, describing it as 'high impact'. Read more: Spotify founder Daniel Ek to step aside as chief executive Read more: Online Safety Act 'not enough' to protect young people from AI generated child sexual abuse images, claims Labour MP

AI-generated 'band' The Velvet Sundown was slammed by music fans and critics alike. Picture: The Velvet Sundown

It will include AI disclosures in song credits, to identify if artificial intelligence has contributed to the vocals, instrumentation or post-production of a track. But critics say this policy would be ineffective, storing information in hard-to-find places, and as a result very few users would see it. LBC also spoke to music executives who described it as only a 'small step in the right direction'. While Spotify does not publish its own data, competitor Deezer said about 900,000 AI songs are uploaded to its own site every month (28% of all uploads). Chair of Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee Dame Caroline Dinenage told LBC Spotify has a responsibility to ‘go over and above’ to demonstrate to listeners when they are hearing AI-generated music. She said: “It’s that fundamental issue of people being paid for what they make and what they produce. “Nothing about [AI] is original in its purest sense because it's all been scraped from other people's content. You saw that with the Velvet Sundown, the band that gained over 900,000 monthly listeners on Spotify before they finally admitted that their music was AI generated. The music generator that was used to produce them is being sued by record labels in the US because they've just had this mass copyright infringement.

The Velvet Sundown has since rebranded in a bid to distract from its AI origins. Picture: The Velvet Sundown