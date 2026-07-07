Angie Best has revealed she is due to undergo major surgery within days as she continues treatment for cancer.

The former model, 73, said she is set to have an operation on Thursday after being diagnosed earlier this year with colon cancer which has spread to her liver.

Sharing an update on Instagram, she told followers: “Quick update homies. So on Thursday I go in for an operation where they cut out the part of my colon that… needs to be cut out.”

She added: “Nerve-wracking… never mind. Got to do what we’ve got to do, and then hopefully all my hair will start growing back.”

Angie also spoke candidly about the toll of treatment, saying: “It’s very debilitating mentally as much as it is physically, all this stuff. But there’s a lesson there, I suppose. I’ve just gotta learn it.”

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