Angie Best ‘days away’ from major surgery as former model shares cancer update
The former model was diagnosed earlier this year with colon cancer, which has spread to her liver
Angie Best has revealed she is due to undergo major surgery within days as she continues treatment for cancer.
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The former model, 73, said she is set to have an operation on Thursday after being diagnosed earlier this year with colon cancer which has spread to her liver.
Sharing an update on Instagram, she told followers: “Quick update homies. So on Thursday I go in for an operation where they cut out the part of my colon that… needs to be cut out.”
She added: “Nerve-wracking… never mind. Got to do what we’ve got to do, and then hopefully all my hair will start growing back.”
Angie also spoke candidly about the toll of treatment, saying: “It’s very debilitating mentally as much as it is physically, all this stuff. But there’s a lesson there, I suppose. I’ve just gotta learn it.”
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In the caption, she wrote: “Nearly the end of this miserable journey. Stay strong and focused all who are on the same journey.”
Support quickly poured in from fans, with many sending messages of encouragement ahead of the operation.
One wrote: “Sending you so much love and a big hug. You are a true inspiration.”
Her son, Calum Best, first revealed in January that his mother had been diagnosed with cancer.
In an emotional video at the time, he said: “A few weeks ago, my beautiful, wonderful mum was diagnosed with cancer.”
He added: “For as long as I can remember, she has lived her life rooted in health, fitness and wellbeing… But as we all know, cancer doesn’t discriminate.”
Calum, whose father was football legend George Best, also said at the time that he had set up a GoFundMe page to help with financial support.