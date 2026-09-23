Australian rock musician Angry Anderson, best known as the frontman of the band Rose Tattoo, has died aged 79.

His death was announced by his band, with a statement on social media reading: “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gary ‘Angry’ Anderson on the eve of Monday 21 September 2026, surrounded by his loved ones here in Australia.

“Angry was a devoted father, and much-loved member of his friends, bandmates and the wider music and entertainment community.

“His loss will be deeply felt by all those who knew and loved him both here in Australia and overseas."

The rocker is behind the song Suddenly which became a massive worldwide hit after it was played during the 1987 wedding of Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan’s characters on Neighbours.