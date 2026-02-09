Internet searches shortly after the infant’s birth included “baby crying makes me angry dad” and “I’m getting so angry when baby won’t sleep”.

'Angry' father admits killing his six-week-old son who died from 'traumatic head injury'. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Ella Bennett

An "angry" father has admitted killing his baby son after more than three-and-a-half years of denying that he was responsible.

Peter Sayle, 32, went on trial last week as he was accused of murdering six-week-old Huxley Sayle by deliberately inflicting serious injuries at the family home in Preston, Lancashire, in June 2022. On Monday, Sayle pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to the offence of manslaughter. Huxley was rushed to hospital in the early hours of June 14 after his mother, Livinia Sharples, dialled 999 and told the operator that her son was not breathing, a court heard. A CT head scan at Royal Preston Hospital revealed unexplained bleeding in different parts of Huxley's brain which raised suspicions of a shaking-type injury and he was transferred to the intensive care unit at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. A review of the scan also indicated the injuries would have resulted in immediate symptoms.

Sayle pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to the offence of manslaughter. Picture: Alamy

Huxley never regained consciousness and treatment was withdrawn on July 14 2022, Preston Crown Court was told. A post-mortem examination ruled the cause of death was a “traumatic head injury” as the pathologist thought Huxley was forcefully gripped or squeezed around the chest during an episode of violent shaking. Jurors were also told that police seized digital devices from the family address in Squires Wood, Fulwood, and discovered internet searches conducted shortly after the infant’s birth including “baby crying makes me angry dad” and “I’m getting so angry when baby won’t sleep”. Following the plea, Det Chief Insp Andy Fallows, of Lancashire Constabulary’s major investigation team, said: “I welcome today’s manslaughter plea put forward by Peter Sayle. After three-and-a-half years of denials he has finally admitted that he is responsible for assaulting and causing baby Huxley’s death. “While this has been a particularly sensitive and challenging case, my investigation team’s relentless focus has always been on achieving justice for baby Huxley. Today we have managed to achieve that.” Sayle will be sentenced on Thursday.