Man paid to look after customers' pets admits 'abhorrent' treatment of animals after bodies of 37 dogs found
Oaveed Rahman, 26, admitted his wrongdoing at a court on Monday after the discovery last May
An animal abuser who was paid by customers to take care of their pets has admitted cruelty offences after the remains of 37 dogs were found at his premises.
Listen to this article
The grim discovery was made at Crays Hill, Billericay, Essex, by council staff and workers from the RSPCA last May.
A criminal investigation was launched and the remains of 37 dogs were found at the property after receiving reports of concern at the address.
Oaveed Rahman, 26, was arrested and later charged with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, which he admitted at Basildon Crown Court on Monday.
He also pleaded guilty to 11 counts of fraud by false representation and will be sentenced on February 20.
Inspector Steve Parry, leader of Basildon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "I know this investigation, and the issues it revolves around, has caused a significant amount of concern within our local community.
Read more: Electric driver cleared by jury after claiming faulty car caused death of five-year-old boy
Read more: British forces could raid 'hundreds' of Russian shadow fleet vessels in 'big joint military operations'
"We understand the strong feelings of the local community, and people from further afield, who want answers.
"Rahman's treatment of the dogs in his care was abhorrent and he defrauded members of his own community into giving him money to look after them.
"More information will be heard when Rahman is sentenced next month.
"My team's investigation has left Oaveed Rahman with no option but to admit the offences against him.
"He has been on remand since his arrest and now faces a real prospect of a prison sentence.
"I would like to thank everyone who has shared vital information. Your help has been invaluable and has enabled us to build this case and, ultimately, secure this conviction."
A case against Greta Csikos, 25, has been discontinued, Essex Police said.