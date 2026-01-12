An animal abuser who was paid by customers to take care of their pets has admitted cruelty offences after the remains of 37 dogs were found at his premises.

The grim discovery was made at Crays Hill, Billericay, Essex, by council staff and workers from the RSPCA last May.

A criminal investigation was launched and the remains of 37 dogs were found at the property after receiving reports of concern at the address.

Oaveed Rahman, 26, was arrested and later charged with one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, which he admitted at Basildon Crown Court on Monday.

He also pleaded guilty to 11 counts of fraud by false representation and will be sentenced on February 20.

Inspector Steve Parry, leader of Basildon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "I know this investigation, and the issues it revolves around, has caused a significant amount of concern within our local community.

