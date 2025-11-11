The roadmap will "ensure government, businesses and animal welfare groups can work together to find alternatives to animal testing faster and more effectively," the Science Minister said.

The UK is set to phase out lab testing on animals faster. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Britain is set to phase out Animal testing in science faster under a new plan unveiled by the government today.

The roadmap backs researchers to seize on new and developing opportunities to replace certain animal tests, which are currently still used. It will also determine the safety of products like life-saving vaccines and the impact chemicals like pesticides can have on living beings and the environment. The strategy recognises that phasing out the use of animals in science can only happen where reliable and effective alternative methods, with the same level of safety for human exposure, can replace them. It seeks to introduce safer and more compassionate measures using exciting new technologies including: organ-on-a-chip systems – tiny devices that mimic how human organs work using real human cells

Greater use of AI to analyse huge amounts of information about molecules to predict whether new medicines will be safe and work well on humans

3D bioprinted tissues could create realistic human tissue samples, from skin to liver, for testing – providing lifelike environments for studying human biology and checking if substances are toxic. Other plans in the strategy include an end to regulatory testing on animals to assess the potential for skin and eye irritation and skin sensitisation by the end of 2026. By 2027 researchers are expected to end tests of the strength of botox on mice and to use only DNA-based lab methods for adventitious agent testing of human medicines – the process for detecting viruses or bacteria that might accidentally contaminate medicines. By 2030 it will also reduce pharmacokinetic studies – which track how a drug moves through the body over time – on dogs and non-human primates.

Science Minister Lord Vallance. Picture: Getty

Science Minister Lord Vallance said:"Nobody in our country of animal lovers wants to see suffering and our plan will support work to end animaltesting wherever possible and roll out alternatives as soon as it is safe and effective to do so. "This is a roadmap which will ensure government, businesses and animal welfare groups can work together to find alternatives to animal testing faster and more effectively." The strategy is backed by £60 million of funding, which will be used to set up a hub that will bring together data, technology and expertise to promote collaboration between researchers. It will also go towards a separate new centre to make the path to regulatory approval for new alternatives as straightforward as possible. Animal Welfare Minister Baroness Hayman said:"This strategy is an important step forward for animal welfare in our country. By harnessing our scientific excellence, we can deliver real benefits for animal welfare while advancing innovative research that improves lives. "It is tremendous news for people like me, who care passionately about animal welfare, that we are now able to move towards a future where animal testing is only ever a last resort."