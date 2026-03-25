Wildwood said its staff were heartbroken but added it was a "last resort"

Wildwood in Kent made the announcement on social media. Picture: Facebook

By Alex Storey

A pack of wolves living at a wildlife park in Kent have been put to sleep due to a "severe escalation in aggressive behaviour".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Wildwood centre said it was "deeply saddened" to have to share the news but told said in a statement that the the escalation had led to multiple threatening injuries. The enclosure housing the five wolves had recently been closed while discussions took place between the management team and veterinary experts. But a decision was made to euthanise the animals. Read more: Meta and Google found liable for social media addiction in landmark case Read more: Resident doctors in England announce six-day strike amid ongoing row over pay and jobs

The pack were euthanised as a "last resort.". Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Wildwood said: "Those who have visited the park will be aware that the wolf area has recently been closed. "There has been a severe escalation in aggressive behaviour within the Wildwood Kent wolf pack, resulting in multiple life-threatening injuries. "Due to the volatility within the pack, our team has been unable to safely intervene or provide the level of veterinary care required. "We are deeply saddened to share that, following this serious and rapid breakdown in pack dynamics, the decision was made to euthanise our wolf pack this morning. "This decision has been made following detailed discussions between our experienced animal management team and veterinary professionals." The pack consisted of Nuna and Odin and their three male offspring, Minimus, Tiberius and Maximus, and were a beloved attraction among locals.

The statement added: "Anyone familiar with Wildwood's work will know that animal welfare is always our highest priority. "Euthanasia is only ever considered as a last resort. Over a prolonged period, extensive efforts have been made to manage the pack, support individuals, and prevent escalation. "However, the situation presented an ongoing and unacceptable risk to welfare, and we were no longer able to ensure the safety or quality of life of the animals within the group. "The park was closed during this time to allow this to be carried out safely, calmly, and with the respect these animals deserve. "This is an incredibly difficult moment for our team. We are all heartbroken. Many of our staff have cared for these wolves over a long period of time, and this loss will be deeply felt.

The park's senior management held discussions with vets before making the decision. Picture: Alamy