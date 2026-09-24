The trio wore pink Animal Rising T-shirts as they took the sheep from a field at Appleton Farm in Norfolk on May 24 2023.

(left to right) Sarah Foy, Rosa Sharkey and Rose Patterson arriving at Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Three animal rights activists who were found guilty of the theft of three lambs from the King’s Sandringham Estate have each been sentenced to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

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Rosa Sharkey and Sarah Foy, both aged 26, and Rose Patterson, 37, had said in a prepared statement given to police that they believed Charles “would have consented to the lambs’ rescue”. They argued they had not acted dishonestly, but jurors found them guilty of theft following a trial and three hours and 48 minutes of deliberations at Norwich Crown Court. The women maintain that they acted because they believed rescuing the lambs was the morally and lawfully right thing to do, giving them the chance of safety and a long life rather than seeing them sent to slaughter. They were each sentenced to 12-month community orders with 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £250 each towards prosecution costs. The trio wore pink Animal Rising T-shirts as they took the sheep from a field at Appleton Farm in Norfolk on May 24 2023. Read more: King visits Aberdeenshire in first public outing since Earl Spencer bombshell memoir published Read more: 'Not a surprise to them': Harry and William know about King's comments after Diana's death, Earl Spencer claims

The activists maintain that they acted because they believed rescuing the lambs was the morally and lawfully right thing to do. Picture: Animal Rising

The animals were taken to a sanctuary in a van by a fourth person, who was not on trial and was named in court by Patterson only as “Ben”. The following day the three women went to Windsor Castle to try to tell police there what they had done. They went to Windsor police station after armed officers outside the royal residence did not engage with them.

Sheep grazing in a field at Appleton Farm on King Charles III's Sandringham Estate in West Newton. Picture: Alamy

The judge, Anthony Bate, said after the guilty verdicts were returned on Thursday: “I have in mind a community order and some unpaid work.” The court reconvened later Thursday afternoon for the judge to pass sentence, after the defendants spoke with a probation service worker who assessed them all as suitable for unpaid work. The judge said, as he passed sentence, that the jury found by their guilty verdicts that the defendants “did steal the sheep on the occasion in question, sincere though their motives were”.

Appleton Farm on King Charles III's Sandringham Estate in West Newton, Norfolk. Picture: Alamy