The Government recently published its annual statistics, which detail the number of scientific experiments involving animals that took place in the previous year.

Each time they’re published, organisations like ours, along with animal lovers across the country, wait in hope that there’s been a significant decrease in the number of experiments; a signal that times are changing and that our Government is serious about moving toward more humane science.

Sadly, this year – much like previous years – our hopes were dashed the moment the statistics were published. This year’s figures show that in 2024, 2.64 million scientific procedures involving animals took place.

Despite the Government’s manifesto commitment to “work towards the phasing out of animal testing”, the figures show a pitiful 1.2 per cent decrease in total procedures compared to 2023.

They also show that over 1 million of these experiments were carried out for basic or applied research – meaning they were not required by any law or regulation.

Worringly, there were also multiple instances of an archaic experiment that the previous Government said it would seek to ban – the Forced Swim Test.

In 2024, there were 250 procedures reported as the Forced Swim Test, an outdated test developed in the 1970s that involves placing mice in a container of water from which they cannot escape, as a means of testing and developing mental health medications.

However, evidence now shows this is not a useful model of depression, or a reliable tool for predicting whether antidepressants will be safe and effective for human patients.

Each one of these experiments not only represents animal suffering but also a wasted opportunity to accelerate scientific innovation that benefits people and animals alike.

The statistics also lay bare just how much our Government must do to realise its manifesto pledge.

The need to transition to human-specific, animal-free scientific methods is a subject gaining momentum in Parliament.

Large numbers of MPs from across the political spectrum are taking an interest in modernising UK science, supporting innovation, and ensuring public funds are directed toward research that delivers results that will be relevant to human patients

The timing couldn’t be better as the Government plans to publish a strategy this year on the subject of non-animal methods. But with so many experiments still taking place and no indication that the strategy will provide a timeline for ending all animal experiments, there is a real risk it will amount to little more than words without action.

At Animal Free Research UK, we are calling on the Government to introduce Herbie’s Law. This would set a goal of phasing out animal experiments over the next decade.

It would support scientists to adopt animal-free alternatives and support human, innovative science. The Government’s new strategy must include a commitment to introduce Herbie’s Law without delay.

Already, countries around the world are taking decisive action to phase out animal research, notably the United States, where the FDA has begun to update its regulatory frameworks to reflect modern, non-animal technologies.

These animal-free technologies not only spare animals from suffering but also deliver more accurate, predictive results in drug testing and development.

With different methods already available to scientists – including lab-grown cell cultures, organ-on-a-chip technolgies and Artificial Intelligence – imagine what we could see with decisive and properly resourced policy action.

The Government now faces a clear choice: will it continue to allow the widespread use of outdated methods that hold back progress, or will it embrace a future of compassionate, cutting-edge science that works for both humans and animals?

____________________

Isobel Martin is the Director of Public Affairs at Animal Free Research UK.

