The 59-year-old was convicted in July 2024 of taking a “caretaker role” in directing Al-Muhajiroun (ALM) while its founder was in jail

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has lost bids to challenge his conviction and sentence for running a banned terrorist organisation at the Court of Appeal. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has lost bids to challenge his conviction and sentence for running a banned terrorist organisation at the Court of Appeal.

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The 59-year-old was convicted in July 2024 of taking a “caretaker role” in directing Al-Muhajiroun (ALM) while its founder was in jail, and encouraging support for it through online lectures to the Islamic Thinkers Society (ITS), which prosecutors said was another name for ALM. He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 28 years, with Mr Justice Wall saying Choudary was “front and centre in running a terrorist organisation”. At a hearing on Wednesday, lawyers for Choudary told the Court of Appeal he should be allowed to challenge his conviction and the length of his sentence. Read more: Terror watchdog warns under-16s should be banned from social media amid 'brain rot' warning Read more: Iran vows to avenge killing of security chief who taunted Trump as US targets missile sites near Strait of Hormuz

Screen grab taken from body worn video dated 17/07/23 issued by Metropolitan Police of police officers arresting Anjem Choudary at his home. Picture: Alamy

Lawyers for Khaled Hussein, who was Choudary’s co-defendant, also sought the green light to challenge his sentence of five years in prison with an extra year on licence for being a member of ALM. In a ruling, three senior judges dismissed the appeal bids. Lord Justice Edis, sitting with Mr Justice Goose and Judge Alan Conrad KC, said there was a “strong case” against Choudary, “abundantly supported” by evidence, and that his bid to challenge his conviction was “unarguable”. He also said Choudary’s sentence was not “arguably manifestly excessive or wrong in principle”, stating the offending was of “exceptional gravity, persistence and duration”. Dismissing Hussein’s appeal bid, the judge said the 31-year-old was “not an inert and inactive member” of ALM, and instead was “doing what he could to further its aims”.

Screen grab taken from body worn video dated 17/07/23 issued by Metropolitan Police of police officers arresting Anjem Choudary at his home. Picture: Alamy