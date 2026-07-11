Peter Horrell said he last spoke to Ann around three weeks ago and that she had never expressed any concern for her safety living alone.

Ann Widdecombe's driver Peter Horrell spoke to LBC about the deceased former politician. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Thea Rickard & Flaminia Luck

Ann Widdecombe’s driver had paid tribute to a “great lady” and a “superwoman” whom he said was a "privilege to take in the car” following her murder.

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Peter Horrell told LBC he thought she’d had a heart attack or a stroke when he heard the news of her death which was announced on Friday morning. "Then later it turned out it was a suspected murder. Just shocked, absolutely shocked," he explained. Mr Horrell said he last spoke to her around three weeks ago and said she had never expressed any concern for her safety living alone in a remote cottage in Dartmoor. He spoke of his fondness for the former MP over the time they worked together. "She was brilliant, absolutely brilliant." "I like her because if you asked her a question, you'd get a direct answer. There was no mucking about."

. Picture: LBC

Mr Horrell added she never mentioned any fear for her security and liked being alone. "She loved it, she liked being by herself, loved walking up on the moors. "SAs you know, she got a swimming pool at the back, so if she came back late or late-ish, she'd always have the brandy and go for a swim.

A police officer stands outside the house of Ann Widdecombe in Haytor, Dartmoor. Picture: Getty

Mr Horrell said she will "take some replacing". "She was great at her job, you know. You got what you saw on the tin. "If you didn't like the answer, you shouldn't have asked the question. "So yeah, so I will certainly miss her." 'Down to earth' He shared a funny anecdote when he'd taken her up to Whitby in North Yorkshire for a talk when someone asked her a question. "One gentleman put his hand up. He said, 'Did you ever like anybody in the opposition party, ie, Labour?' "She said, 'Yes, I did actually' and he said, 'Can I be rude and ask you what it was?' "She said, 'Yes, it was David Blunkett's dog.' He added" So she was very comical, very comical, down to earth, just a great woman."

Mr Horrell added she will be "sadly missed". When quizzed by LBC reporter Thea Rickard on her legacy, he said: "I thought she was a great politician. "She was very strong in her views. I don't think you'd be able to replace that sort of person, not really. "She could be a little bit outspoken at times, but that was Anne."