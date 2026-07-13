Ann Widdecombe death timeline: How the murder investigation has unfolded so far as counter-terror police take lead
Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home at about 11.40am on July 9.
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A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Rotherham, South Yorkshire – about 270 miles from Widdecombe’s home.
Today, counter-terror police said they would be leading the investigation.
Here is a full timeline of events surrounding the death of the former Conservative MP:
July 8
8.05am - Widdecombe appears on tv where she defends Nigel Farage and the scandal around his finances.
12.19pm - She speaks to a producer from Channel 5 about arranging an interview, according to messages obtained by ITV News.
12.30pm - Around this time is when police believe she was attacked at her home.
12.48-1.14pm - C5 producer messages Ann, asking her to join a Zoom call, but she does not reply.
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July 9
11.40am - Police are called by the ambulance service after the former Tory MP is found dead at her home with “serious injuries.”
July 10
6.30am - First reports of her death emerge as her management release a statement saying she has died, but with no further details and omitting any information that her death was suspicious.
3.44pm - Police confirm a murder investigation has been launched. They say they are hunting a “white male.”
4.13pm - Widdecombe’s management release a statement describing “a very traumatic and upsetting 24 hours”
5.45pm - Police arrest a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder and say there was no information to suggest it was a “politically motivated crime.”
July 11
6.31am - Police release the man and say he is no longer part of their investigation.
11.41pm - Police make a second arrest, this time a 28-year-old man in South Yorkshire.
July 12
11.36am - Police repeat that there is no evidence to suggest that her death was politically motivated.
9.59pm - The Sun newspaper publishes CCTV of a man they say is the suspect, leaving his home at 7.51am on July 8
July 13
7.20am - Iain Duncan Smith appears on LBC to say her death is ‘not an Agatha Christie’ novel and calls for an end to speculation.
12.34pm - Counter-terrorism police take over the investigation into her death saying ‘new evidence has come to light’