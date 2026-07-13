A police forensics van at Ann Widdecombe's home. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home at about 11.40am on July 9.

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A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Rotherham, South Yorkshire – about 270 miles from Widdecombe’s home. Today, counter-terror police said they would be leading the investigation. Here is a full timeline of events surrounding the death of the former Conservative MP: July 8 8.05am - Widdecombe appears on tv where she defends Nigel Farage and the scandal around his finances. 12.19pm - She speaks to a producer from Channel 5 about arranging an interview, according to messages obtained by ITV News. 12.30pm - Around this time is when police believe she was attacked at her home. 12.48-1.14pm - C5 producer messages Ann, asking her to join a Zoom call, but she does not reply. Read more: Tory grandee blasts Nigel Farage over his comments on Ann Widdecombe's death Read more: Ann Widdecombe's secluded Dartmoor home shown on national TV just days before 'murder'