Multiple items from the former MP's estate will be auctioned off next month during a three-day event at Whittons Auctions, Devon

One of the items on offer is an oil-on-canvas painting of the former Maidstone MP relaxing on an armchair while her cat rests beside her. Picture: Whittons Auctions

By Issy Clarke

Hundreds of Ann Widdecombe's former belongings are set to go up for auction next month - with an oil-on-canvas portrait and ministerial red boxes among the items going under the hammer.

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Red dispatch boxes from her time as a Minister of State under John Major's government in the 1990s are up for sale . Picture: Whittons Auctions

One item on offer is an oil-on-canvas painting by June Mendoza of the former Maidstone MP relaxing on an armchair while her beloved cat rests beside her. Punters can also bid on a bent spoon, said to have been bent by self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller, with a guide price between £200 and £300, and a trophy from her time on Pointless. A papier-mâché sculpture of Ms Widdecombe “dressed in a glittery purple and silver dress with bright orange shoes” is also on sale - inspired by an outfit she wore on Strictly. Government red dispatch boxes are also up for sale, dating to when Ms Widdecombe was a minister under John Major's Conservative government in the 1990s. Ms Widdecombe later went on to serve as Reform UK's justice spokeswoman.

A teaspoon said to have been bent by Uri Geller in the presence of Ann Widdecombe in 1998. Picture: Whittons Auctions

A papier-mâché sculpture of Ms Widdecombe “dressed in a glittery purple and silver dress with bright orange shoes” - inspired by an outfit she wore on Strictly. Picture: Whitton Auctions

Outside of politics, she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Anton Du Beck in 2010, and later on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018. In total, 176 of her belongings will be up for auction next month - containing a mixture of personal items, wine and spirit collections. Maria Whitton, director of Whittons Auctions, said it was a "privilege" to be in charge of Ms Widdecombe's estate. She added that the December auction - of which items from Ms Widdecombe's estate will comprise around half of the lots - had attracted global interest. "Our aim is simply to present the collection properly and give everyone a fair opportunity to bid," she said. Ms Whitton described Ms Widdecombe's dispatch boxes as "really cool", while items from her entertainment career showed "a different side to Ann".

Ann Widdecombe found dead on her kitchen floor at her home in Haytor, Devon, on July 9 after being allegedly struck with a hammer. Picture: Avpics/Alamy

She continued that the auction house had been forced to be "very selective" in its December quarterly sale because of the abundance of Ms Widdecombe's items. Her team had been tasked with clearing Ms Widdecombe's house of "all her personal effects" and selecting which items to put up for auction. The auction house is under the instruction of the executors of Widdecombe's estate to auction the items, she added. The auction at Whittons Fine Art Auction Rooms will start at 10:30 GMT on 2 December.

The five-bedroomed detached property, named 'Widdecombe's Rest', has gone on the market for £900,000. Picture: Getty

It comes after the former MP's Dartmoor bungalow where she was allegedly murdered was put on sale earlier this month. The five-bedroomed detached property, named 'Widdecombe's Rest', has gone on the market for £900,000 - a 50 per cent increase on the £600,000 Ms Widdecombe bought the bungalow for in 2008. Under property information in their brochure, an agent note reads: "A significant event occurred at the property in 2026, involving the unlawful death of an occupant. "Further details can be provided by the agent."