The Reform UK politician's killing is now being treated as politically motivated, reports have claimed.

Ann Widdecombe's killing is being treated as politically motivated after it was announced that counterterrorism police are now leading the probe. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Ann Widdecombe's killing is being treated as politically motivated after it was announced that counterterrorism police are now leading the probe.

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After initially suggesting that the death of the former MP was not motivated by politics or terrorism, police have now backtracked. The investigation into the Reform figure's death at her Dartmoor home has escalated into a full-scale terrorism inquiry, according to The Times. As a result of "new information and evidence", the probe's scope was widened. Read More: Threats to politicians are a threat to our democracy, says Foreign Secretary after ‘horrific’ Ann Widdecombe murder Read More: Ann Widdecombe 'murder' suspect not known to Prevent as counter-terror police take over investigation

Reports have claimed that this was due to material found at the home of a 28-year-old suspect, who is currently in custody. The suspect was initially taken into custody on Saturday evening after being arrested on suspicion of murder in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Police continued to hold the suspect in custody through Sunday, with the force confirming on Monday that specialist counter-terrorism officers were now leading the investigation and the 28-year-old white British man in custody had been re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. Detectives are now said to be looking into the suspect's opinions on Reform UK, though they are said to stress that the inquiry remains at an early stage.

Police Investigate Death Of Former MP Ann Widdecombe At Her Dartmoor Home. Picture: Getty