Ann Widdecombe's killing 'treated as politically motivated after detectives find material at suspect's home'
The Reform UK politician's killing is now being treated as politically motivated, reports have claimed.
Ann Widdecombe's killing is being treated as politically motivated after it was announced that counterterrorism police are now leading the probe.
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After initially suggesting that the death of the former MP was not motivated by politics or terrorism, police have now backtracked.
The investigation into the Reform figure's death at her Dartmoor home has escalated into a full-scale terrorism inquiry, according to The Times.
As a result of "new information and evidence", the probe's scope was widened.
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Reports have claimed that this was due to material found at the home of a 28-year-old suspect, who is currently in custody.
The suspect was initially taken into custody on Saturday evening after being arrested on suspicion of murder in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.
Police continued to hold the suspect in custody through Sunday, with the force confirming on Monday that specialist counter-terrorism officers were now leading the investigation and the 28-year-old white British man in custody had been re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.
Detectives are now said to be looking into the suspect's opinions on Reform UK, though they are said to stress that the inquiry remains at an early stage.
Giving an update on the investigation in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the murder suspect was not known to the Prevent programme.
Prevent is the government's programme that aims to stop individuals who are at risk of becoming terrorists.
Ms Mahmood added that counter-terrorism police investigating Ms Widdecombe's death are “pursuing multiple lines of inquiry in order to establish the motivation of this attack”.
“As soon as more information is available that is capable of being shared without compromising any future trial process, that will be done,” she told MPs.
At a press conference on Sunday, Devon and Cornwall Police's Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said there is "still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident, and at this point, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this murder. We retain primacy of this investigation."
He added: "Our detectives remain open-minded about the potential motive. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest it was politically motivated."
But on Monday, National Counter Terrorism Policing's Laurence Taylor said in a statement that his unit was now taking over the investigation from Devon and Cornwall Police.
He said: ”Building on the progress made by our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police, we now have new information and evidence that means Counter Terrorism Policing is now leading the investigation.
“We are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack.