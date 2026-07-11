Ann Widdecombe murder believed to have happened just after midday on Wednesday, police say - as suspect released
The former MP was attacked 24 hours before she was found dead, Devon & Cornwall police say
Ann Widdecombe is believed to have been attacked just after midday on Wednesday, police have said, 24 hours before she was found dead.
Listen to this article
Officers believe the former MP was attacked inside her home at 12:30pm on Wednesday, 8 July.
Police were called to her home in Dartmoor by the ambulance service a day later at around 11.40am on Thursday 9 July.
The force confirmed the murder investigation is "moving at pace" and it is hunting a "white male" suspect.
The attack is not being treated as terrorism and investigators are keeping an "open mind" as to a potential motive.
Read more: ‘You can't replace that sort of person’: Driver for Ann Widdecombe pays tribute to ‘superwoman’ who'll be 'sadly missed'
Read more: Ann Widdecombe's life in pictures: From Tory stalwart to Brexit buccaneer
On Friday, a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been released from custody and is no longer part of the investigation.
Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said: “Our priority remains identifying those responsible and ensuring that all available evidence is thoroughly examined.
“Detectives continue to carry out numerous enquiries as part of the ongoing investigation and we remain committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident."
He added: "Our enquiries are moving at pace for a suspect is believed to be a white male.
“The public will continue to see a significant police presence in the area while detectives and officers conduct house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.
“A cordon remains in place at the property while specialist officers continue forensic examinations. There are road closures in place around the scene.
“This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Miss Widdecombe at this difficult time.
“Our murder enquiry is still its early stages but moving at a significant pace. We are deploying all of the necessary resources to find out exactly what has happened.
“While we work closely with our partners and have consulted Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) as part of our initial enquiries, the incident is not being treated as terrorism.
"While investigators are keeping an open mind as to any potential motive, CTP is not supporting the investigation.The death is being treated as suspicious but we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have information about this incident, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward and speak with us. “We will release further information when we are able to do so. In the meantime, I would ask people not to speculate about what might have happened, particularly on social media.
“This is not only potentially harmful to our investigation but also deeply distressing for family and friends of Miss Widdecombe. The family have also asked for their privacy to be respected as they come to terms with what has happened.”