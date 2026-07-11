The former MP was attacked 24 hours before she was found dead, Devon & Cornwall police say

The 78-year-old's death was announced on Friday morning. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Ann Widdecombe is believed to have been attacked just after midday on Wednesday, police have said, 24 hours before she was found dead.

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A police cordon remains in place around the property . Picture: Getty

On Friday, a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been released from custody and is no longer part of the investigation. Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said: “Our priority remains identifying those responsible and ensuring that all available evidence is thoroughly examined. “Detectives continue to carry out numerous enquiries as part of the ongoing investigation and we remain committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident." He added: "Our enquiries are moving at pace for a suspect is believed to be a white male.

Ann Widdecombe lived alone in the Dartmoor property where she was attacked . Picture: Getty

“The public will continue to see a significant police presence in the area while detectives and officers conduct house-to-house and CCTV enquiries. “A cordon remains in place at the property while specialist officers continue forensic examinations. There are road closures in place around the scene. “This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Miss Widdecombe at this difficult time. “Our murder enquiry is still its early stages but moving at a significant pace. We are deploying all of the necessary resources to find out exactly what has happened.