Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home on Thursday. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Former politician Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor on Thursday after sustaining serious injuries.

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On Friday afternoon, Devon and Cornwall Police announced they were launching a murder investigation into the death of the ex-Tory prisons minister. Here is everything we know so far about the incident:

Flowers are seen outside her home which is also the crime scene. Picture: Getty

Where did she die? The force said they were called to the 78-year-old’s home in Haytor at around 11.40am on Thursday by the ambulance service. It said Miss Widdecombe was found dead inside at her home, having sustained “serious injuries”. The police said her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A police officer stands outside the house of Ann Widdecombe in Haytor, Dartmoor. Picture: Getty

How far along is the investigation? On Friday, a 26-year-old white British man was arrested at an address in Newton Abbot on suspicion of the murder of Miss Widdecombe. Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said the case was “not being treated as terrorism” and there was “no information” at this time to suggest it was a “politically-motivated crime”. On Saturday morning the police confirmed that the man has been released from custody and is no longer part of the investigation. Mr Longman said the investigation was moving at a “significant pace” and appealed for anyone who may have information about the incident to come forward. On Saturday, they also said the former MP was attacked inside her home at 12:30pm on Wednesday, July 8, meaning she was found around 24 hours after the attack.

Who is Ann Widdecombe? Miss Widdecombe was a Conservative MP between 1987 and 2010 for the Kent constituency of Maidstone, later Maidstone and the Weald, and held several ministerial positions in Sir John Major’s government. In her post-Commons career, she appeared on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2010, partnered with Anton du Beke, and reached the semi-finals thanks to the public vote. She became a member of Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party from 2019 and served as an MEP representing South West England in Brussels between 2019 and 2020. Miss Widdecombe became immigration and justice spokeswoman for Mr Farage’s Reform UK and remained active in the media – she appeared on TalkTV on Wednesday, the day before she was found dead. Miss Widdecombe was also due to be a guest on Channel 5’s Matt Allwright show on Wednesday, but did not appear, as first reported by ITV. She had exchanged messages with a researcher from the show, but did not respond when they tried to contact her to join a Zoom call from home. Calls and texts sent after the programme aired remained unanswered, ITV said, and the Channel 5 show’s team followed up with her agent later on Wednesday and on Thursday.