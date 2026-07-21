A man has appeared in court charged with murdering former politician Ann Widdecombe by hitting her 21 times on her head with a hammer.

Joshua Kerry, 28, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday over the death of Reform UK spokeswoman and former Tory minister.

Kerry was arrested on suspicion of murder on July 11, two days after Miss Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her bungalow in Haytor on Dartmoor, rural Devon.

Kerry was also arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, but he has not been charged with this offence. Police previously said that her death was not politically motivated.

He appeared emotionless in the dock during the short hearing on Tuesday.

The former MP and MEP was found by her gardener lying face down on her kitchen floor with a serious head injury, 24 hours after her death, Westminster Magistrates’ Court has heard.

The court also heard after striking her 21 times, Kerry then allegedly tipped Miss Widdecombe from her chair and took a wallet out of her handbag before leaving and driving off, having only been in the property for two minutes.