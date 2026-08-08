Counter-terror police investigating the death of Ann Widdecombe have re-opened an old probe into an attempted burglary at a London home used by Nigel Farage last year.

The former politician was found dead at her remote cottage on Dartmoor, Devon, on July 11. She had been hit 21 times on her head with a hammer while eating lunch and was found by her gardener.

The attempted burglary took place in April 2025 at an address in Greater London which is understood to have been used by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

At the time, Farage said that an incendiary device was pushed through his mailbox in "an outright arson attempt." Police said the door incurred damages "but nothing was stolen."

The Metropolitan Police and Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London investigated the attemped burglary but no arrests were made and the case was closed pending any new lines of inquiry.

Since it was re-opened, CTP London has identified a line of inquiry “which may have been relevant” but was “not identified and pursued by them at the time.”

Senior national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Vicki Evans, said: “As part of the ongoing investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing South East into the murder of Ann Widdecombe, officers have re-opened an investigation into an incident reported to police last year.”

Read more: Who was Ann Widdecombe and why is her death being investigated?

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