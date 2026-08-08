Counter-terror police investigating Ann Widdecombe murder reopen attempted burglary probe
Detectives investigating the killing of the former politician say they may have identified a line of enquiry that wasn't pursued and may be relevant.
Counter-terror police investigating the death of Ann Widdecombe have re-opened an old probe into an attempted burglary at a London home used by Nigel Farage last year.
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The former politician was found dead at her remote cottage on Dartmoor, Devon, on July 11. She had been hit 21 times on her head with a hammer while eating lunch and was found by her gardener.
The attempted burglary took place in April 2025 at an address in Greater London which is understood to have been used by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.
At the time, Farage said that an incendiary device was pushed through his mailbox in "an outright arson attempt." Police said the door incurred damages "but nothing was stolen."
The Metropolitan Police and Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London investigated the attemped burglary but no arrests were made and the case was closed pending any new lines of inquiry.
Since it was re-opened, CTP London has identified a line of inquiry “which may have been relevant” but was “not identified and pursued by them at the time.”
Senior national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Vicki Evans, said: “As part of the ongoing investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing South East into the murder of Ann Widdecombe, officers have re-opened an investigation into an incident reported to police last year.”
Read more: Who was Ann Widdecombe and why is her death being investigated?
Read more: Ann Widdecombe's secluded Dartmoor home shown on national TV just days before 'murder'
CTP London made a “mandatory conduct referral” to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on Friday.
An IOPC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the IOPC has decided to independently investigate the conduct of a Counter Terrorism Policing London staff member following a referral received earlier today.
“The conduct relates to an allegation the individual failed to identify and pursue a line of enquiry relating to an attempted burglary reported in April 2025.
“Counter Terrorism Policing London has been notified of our decision, and no further information is available at this early stage.”
Reform sources have told LBC there has been a very serious policing error and that's why counter terror have referred themselves to IOPC, which they say is unprecedented.
Last month, Joshua Kerry, 28, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday over her death.
Kerry was also arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, but he has not been charged with this offence.
Kerry will next appear at the same court on October 9 for a case management hearing before a further plea and trial preparation hearing on November 20. A provisional trial date was listed for June 8 2027.
Police previously said that her death was not politically motivated.
The court also heard after striking her 21 times, Kerry then allegedly tipped Miss Widdecombe from her chair and took a wallet out of her handbag before leaving and driving off, having only been in the property for two minutes.
Widdecombe had served as Tory MP for Maidstone in Kent for 23 years and was appointed to ministerial roles in Sir John Major's government in the 1990s.