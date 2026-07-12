Police investigating the death of Ann Widdecombe do not believe her murder was "politically motivated" and that they remain open-minded about the possible motive.

Widdecombe's murder is not believe to be politically motivated. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Police investigating the death of Ann Widdecombe have said they do not believe her murder was "politically motivated" and that they remain open-minded about the possible motive.

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The 78-year-old former politician was found on Thursday with serious injuries at her remote Dartmoor cottage. Devon & Cornwall Police believe she was attacked inside her home at 12:30pm on Wednesday, 8 July meaning she was found 24 hours after her death. A 28-year-old man was arrested in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, at around 9pm on Saturday night on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday morning, Matt Longman, Assistant chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, added that they are “not looking for anyone else” in connection with her death. He told reporters there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident nor politically motivated. He added that detectives “remain open-minded about the potential motive” and stressed it is not believed there is any threat to the wider public.

The force also reiterated their plea for people not to speculate on social media. On Friday, a 26-year-old white British man from Newton Abbott, Devon, was arrested on suspicion of murder. On Saturday morning the police confirmed he has been released from custody and is no longer part of the investigation.

A police officer stands outside the house of Ann Widdecombe in Haytor in Dartmoor. Picture: Getty

Flowers are seen outside her home. Picture: Getty

Widdecombe's political career spanned decades, serving as MP for Maidstone in Kent for 23 years, before going on to join Reform UK. In her post-Commons career, she appeared on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2010, partnered with Anton du Beke, and reached the semi-finals thanks to the public vote. Tributes have poured in from across the political spectrum following the announcement. Yesterday, Nigel Farage travelled to Dartmoor where he laid flowers near the scene of the crime. It was also on Sunday reported Reform UK MPs are being given 24h security protection in wake of the killing, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage lays a wreath near to the home of Ann Widdecombe in Haytor in Dartmoor. Picture: Alamy

Widdecombe was also due to be a guest on Channel 5’s Matt Allwright show on Wednesday, but did not appear, as first reported by ITV. She had exchanged messages with a researcher from the show, but did not respond when they tried to contact her to join a Zoom call from home. Calls and texts sent after the programme aired remained unanswered, ITV said, and the Channel 5 show’s team followed up with her agent later on Wednesday and on Thursday.

Who is Ann Widdecombe? Miss Widdecombe was a Conservative MP between 1987 and 2010 for the Kent constituency of Maidstone, later Maidstone and the Weald, and held several ministerial positions in Sir John Major’s government. In her post-Commons career, she appeared on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2010, partnered with Anton du Beke, and reached the semi-finals thanks to the public vote. She also appeared on other high-profile shows such a Big Brother and Have I Got News For You. Throughout the 2010s, she also found a new career on stage, playing pantomime characters including the evil queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. She starred alongside notable names including Craig Revel Horwood and Basil Brush.

Ann Widdecombe and Anton du Beke in 2011. Picture: Getty