CCTV footage appears to show a man leaving an address linked to the suspect at around 7am on Wednesday

Police activity outside a house on Byrley Road, in the Kimberworth Park area of Rotherham. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

A man put a “wooden stick” in a car outside an address linked to the Ann Widdecombe murder suspect before driving off on the morning she is believed to have been attacked, it has been reported.

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Ms Widdecombe, a former Conservative minister and ex-Reform UK spokeswoman, was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor at about 11.40am on Thursday after sustaining serious injuries. On Sunday, there was a substantial police presence at a house in Byrley Road in the Kimberworth Park area of Rotherham – more than 200 miles from the former minister’s home in Devon. It comes after Devon and Cornwall Police said a 28-year-old white British man had been arrested on suspicion of murder in the South Yorkshire town on Saturday evening. CCTV footage seen by The Telegraph appears to show a man leaving an address linked to the suspect at around 7am on Wednesday – the day Miss Widdecombe is believed to have been attacked. Read more: Ann Widdecombe murder ‘not politically motivated’, say police - as man, 28, still in custody Read more: Everything we know so far about the murder of Ann Widdecombe

Ms Widdecombe was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor at about 11.40am on Thursday after sustaining serious injuries. Picture: Getty

The man is said to have been seen putting “some kind of wooden stick” into the passenger side of a red car before driving off, the newspaper reported. Neighbours in Byrley Road told the Press Association that police arrived at the terraced property just before the kick-off of the England World Cup match on Saturday night. A number of units arrived and officers took a red car from the driveway at about 3am. On Sunday evening, a South Yorkshire Police Tactical Support Group van was parked outside the house with at least two other marked vehicles, and forensics officers in white overalls were going in and out of the property. One neighbour said: “It all happened just before the match. “When we came home from watching it there were just two plain police cars there but everyone says there were loads more here before that.”

Chief Constable James Vaughan of Devon and Cornwall Police speaks during a press conference at the force headquarters in Exeter regarding the murder investigation into Ann Widdecombe. Picture: Alamy

A woman said: “Nothing happens on this street. We’ve been here 12 years and nothing has ever happened.” Asked about the man who lives in the house, she said the rest of the family moved out some time ago. She said: “He’s been living there on his own. “We’ve never even seen him. We don’t really know him. I don’t think anybody knows him. It’s so strange.” Miss Widdecombe, who was 78, was first elected a Conservative MP in Kent in 1987, and went on to serve as an MEP for the Brexit Party and then a spokeswoman for Reform UK.

A police officer stands outside the house of Ann Widdecombe in Haytor on July 11. Picture: Getty