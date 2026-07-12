Ann Widdecombe murder suspect seen leaving house with ‘wooden stick’ as neighbours say he ‘lived alone and was rarely seen’
CCTV footage appears to show a man leaving an address linked to the suspect at around 7am on Wednesday
A man put a “wooden stick” in a car outside an address linked to the Ann Widdecombe murder suspect before driving off on the morning she is believed to have been attacked, it has been reported.
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Ms Widdecombe, a former Conservative minister and ex-Reform UK spokeswoman, was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor at about 11.40am on Thursday after sustaining serious injuries.
On Sunday, there was a substantial police presence at a house in Byrley Road in the Kimberworth Park area of Rotherham – more than 200 miles from the former minister’s home in Devon.
It comes after Devon and Cornwall Police said a 28-year-old white British man had been arrested on suspicion of murder in the South Yorkshire town on Saturday evening.
CCTV footage seen by The Telegraph appears to show a man leaving an address linked to the suspect at around 7am on Wednesday – the day Miss Widdecombe is believed to have been attacked.
Read more: Ann Widdecombe murder ‘not politically motivated’, say police - as man, 28, still in custody
Read more: Everything we know so far about the murder of Ann Widdecombe
The man is said to have been seen putting “some kind of wooden stick” into the passenger side of a red car before driving off, the newspaper reported.
Neighbours in Byrley Road told the Press Association that police arrived at the terraced property just before the kick-off of the England World Cup match on Saturday night.
A number of units arrived and officers took a red car from the driveway at about 3am.
On Sunday evening, a South Yorkshire Police Tactical Support Group van was parked outside the house with at least two other marked vehicles, and forensics officers in white overalls were going in and out of the property.
One neighbour said: “It all happened just before the match.
“When we came home from watching it there were just two plain police cars there but everyone says there were loads more here before that.”
A woman said: “Nothing happens on this street. We’ve been here 12 years and nothing has ever happened.”
Asked about the man who lives in the house, she said the rest of the family moved out some time ago.
She said: “He’s been living there on his own.
“We’ve never even seen him. We don’t really know him. I don’t think anybody knows him. It’s so strange.”
Miss Widdecombe, who was 78, was first elected a Conservative MP in Kent in 1987, and went on to serve as an MEP for the Brexit Party and then a spokeswoman for Reform UK.
She also found fame outside politics after starring in Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.
On Sunday, Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “At this point, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident and at this point we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this murder.
“At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that it was politically motivated.”
He said detectives “remain open-minded about the potential motive” and stressed there is not believed to be any threat to the wider public.
He added: “We are aware of online and public speculation, particularly with regards to motive.
“Again, I urge people not to share or engage with that speculation – it’s unhelpful, it doesn’t aid our investigation, and particularly, it’s distressing to the family and friends of Miss Widdecombe.”
Chief Constable James Vaughan, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said the force has “mounted an extraordinary response to a horrific murder of a very prominent public figure”.
“The operation has been running at a lightning pace for 48 hours,” he added.
“I am really pleased that we have a suspect firmly in custody and that will undergo some further work from us today.
“Well done to all – this is clearly British policing at its very best.”