Devon & Cornwall police believe the former MP was attacked inside her home at 12:30pm on Wednesday July 8

Mr Farage pictured laying down flowers at the crime scene. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Flaminia Luck

Nigel Farage has claimed a car was reportedly seen on Ann Widdecombe's driveway around the time of her murder - as he visited Dartmoor to pay his respects to her.

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The Reform UK leader added "from what I can make out, this was premeditated murder." Devon & Cornwall police believe the former MP was attacked inside her home at 12:30pm on Wednesday July 8, around 24 hours before her body was discovered. The 78-year-old has sustained serious injuries. A murder investigation is currently moving at pace as police seek a white British male suspected to be involved. On Friday, a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been released from custody and is no longer part of the probe. Visiting the remote area of Dartmoor on Saturday, Farage laid flowers near the crime scene and described her murder as an "act of barbarity".

The Reform UK leader said "from what I can make out, this was premeditated murder.". Picture: LBC

Answering questions from reporters at the scene, Farage said one theory doing the rounds it was a burglary that went wrong. He added: "But the car went onto the drive at approximately 12:25, 12:30 on Wednesday. "She'd done one interview in the morning, funnily enough, talking about Clacton and the fact she was going to come and support me, and she was due to do another one at 1 o'clock. Read more: ‘You can't replace that sort of person’: Driver for Ann Widdecombe pays tribute to ‘superwoman’ who'll be 'sadly missed' Read more: Ann Widdecombe's life in pictures: From Tory stalwart to Brexit buccaneer

Ann Widdecombe gave her life to public service.



My tribute after the upsetting news today. pic.twitter.com/5Sh2FWjSH7 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 10, 2026

"So if you were a burglar would you literally drive your car onto someone's drive? You wouldn't. "From what I can see of it, from what I can make out, this was premeditated murder. He added: "Whether it was politically motivated, whether it was somebody with a grudge, I don't think it pays at this moment in time to speculate." Farage also said her death shows that for people in public life, especially politics, "the world is very much more dangerous than it's ever, ever been." He also said Reform are trying to support the police in their investigation "in every way" "We've got teams going through all of our emails to sort of pick out ones that were sent that either were directly to Anne, were abusive, or about Anne," he explained.

Devon & Cornwall police believe the former MP was attacked inside her home at 12:30pm on Wednesday July 8. Picture: Getty