Other politicians named on a list uncovered during the investigation are said to include Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, and Reform MPs Richard Tice, Lee Anderson and Robert Jenrick

Joshua Kerry, charged with the murder of Ann Widdecombe. Picture: Supplied

By Georgia Rowe

The killing of Ann Widdecombe and targeting of Nigel Farage’s home by an alleged extreme left-wing terrorist were “inextricably linked”, a court has heard.

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Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Joshua Kerry, 28, in Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

On Friday, Kerry, of Byrley Road, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, appeared at the Old Bailey for a hearing before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb. Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb set a trial before a High Court judge on June 8 and a plea and case management hearing on January 29. Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay KC said the Crown alleges Kerry held extreme left-wing and or anti-establishment views and was “particularly hostile” towards the Reform party. He alleged the murder of Ms Widdecombe had a “terrorist connection” and was “inextricably linked” to Kerry’s earlier activities. Outlining the allegations, Mr Polnay said: “The prosecution case is that on July 8 2026 the defendant drove 265 miles from his home in Rotherham to Ann Widdecombe’s home in Devon where he murdered her. “He drove there in a Vauxhall Corsa with a hammer and gloves then gained access to Ms Widdecombe’s home and went into the kitchen where Ms Widdecombe was having lunch and struck her 21 times, killing her.

Reform Party Leader Nigel Farage speaks during a special tribute to Ann Widdecombe on the first day of the Reform Party conference. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty