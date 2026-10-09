Ann Widdecombe killing 'inextricably linked' to Farage terror plot, court told
Other politicians named on a list uncovered during the investigation are said to include Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, and Reform MPs Richard Tice, Lee Anderson and Robert Jenrick
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The killing of Ann Widdecombe and targeting of Nigel Farage’s home by an alleged extreme left-wing terrorist were “inextricably linked”, a court has heard.
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Joshua Kerry, 28, is charged with the murder of Ann Widdecombe, a prominent figure in Farage's Reform UK party, who prosecutors say was repeatedly hit on the head with a hammer in her home in July.
He was subsequently charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts between May 2024 and July this year, accused of carrying out research on prominent people and travelling to, and attempting to gain entry to, Farage's house.
Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said Kerry had an "extreme left-wing and/or an anti-establishment mindset" and also "held particularly hostility towards Reform".
Over a period of nearly two years before the killing, it is alleged that Kerry carried out research on prominent people and institutions and tried to gain entry to the south London home of Mr Farage on April 19 last year.
Others named on a list uncovered during the investigation are said to include Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, and Reform MPs Richard Tice, Lee Anderson and Robert Jenrick.
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Read More: Widdecombe murder suspect tried to break into Farage’s house, court told
On Friday, Kerry, of Byrley Road, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, appeared at the Old Bailey for a hearing before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb set a trial before a High Court judge on June 8 and a plea and case management hearing on January 29.
Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay KC said the Crown alleges Kerry held extreme left-wing and or anti-establishment views and was “particularly hostile” towards the Reform party.
He alleged the murder of Ms Widdecombe had a “terrorist connection” and was “inextricably linked” to Kerry’s earlier activities.
Outlining the allegations, Mr Polnay said: “The prosecution case is that on July 8 2026 the defendant drove 265 miles from his home in Rotherham to Ann Widdecombe’s home in Devon where he murdered her.
“He drove there in a Vauxhall Corsa with a hammer and gloves then gained access to Ms Widdecombe’s home and went into the kitchen where Ms Widdecombe was having lunch and struck her 21 times, killing her.
“He was in the address for approximately two minutes before leaving and driving away. He was arrested by police on July 11 2026.”
The defendant was later linked by investigators to an earlier incident at the south London home of Reform leader Mr Farage on April 19 last year.
Mr Farage’s partner Laure Ferrari had returned home to find damage to a front door and a bottle of lighter fluid in the porch, the court was told.
A mark on the door was said to have been made by a 27mm blade edge which Mr Polnay suggested “clearly represented an attempt to get inside the house”.
Police also uncovered alleged evidence on a phone of research into the home and office addresses of a number of political and prominent figures between May 31 2024 and July 8, including those of Ms Widdecombe and Mr Farage.
A note on the defendant’s phone allegedly contained the list of politicians and prominent figures, the court was told.
Mr Polnay said an analysis of Kerry’s phone suggested an “extreme left-wing and/or anti-establishment mindset”.
Nicholas Lumley KC, defending, told the court that Kerry was likely to contest all the charges against him.
Wearing a grey tracksuit, the bearded defendant spoke only to confirm his identity during the hearing.
Kerry, who appeared in court by videolink from Belmarsh jail in south London, was remanded into custody.