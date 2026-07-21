By Jacob Paul

Ann Widdecombe’s cause of death is yet to be established, the opening of an inquest into her death has heard.

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The former MP and MEP was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor, Devon, on July 9, having suffered “visible injuries”, a brief hearing at Exeter Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday. Philip Spinney, senior coroner for the county of Devon, Plymouth and Torbay, said Miss Widdecombe was found unresponsive in her home by an employee carrying out a welfare check after concerns were raised due to her being “uncontactable”. Emergency services were called to her address in Haytor Vale but she was pronounced dead at 12.20pm on July 9. Mr Spinney said: “A post-mortem examination has taken place and at this stage the precise medical cause of death has yet to be established. Read more: Man, 28, charged with murder of Ann Widdecombe Read more: Ann Widdecombe police probe left-wing extremist motive and whether suspect was planning attacks on other politicians

A prison van arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where Joshua Kerry is due to appear charged with the murder of MP Ann Widdecombe. Picture: Alamy

“Shortly after the conclusion of this hearing I shall be taking steps to formally suspend this inquest… Until the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.” The coroner added he wished to offer his “deep condolences” to the family of Miss Widdecombe. It comes as Joshua Kerry, 28, arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where he is due to appear charged with the murder of Miss Widdecombe. Earlier a prison van was pictured arriving at the central London court. He was first arrested on suspicion of murder on July 11, two days after the 78-year-old Reform UK spokeswoman was found dead at her home in Haytor, Devon. On July 13, he was additionally arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Former MP and MEP Ann Widdecombe was found dead in her home earlier this month. Picture: PA