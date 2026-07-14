Former MP and MEP Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor on Thursday after sustaining serious injuries.

Ann Widdecombe’s haunting final interview just 20 minutes before she was killed. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Ann Widdecombe gave a radio interview in which she said the Commons Standards Committee had become “a game of personal destruction” just minutes before she was allegedly murdered.

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Police believe the former minister was attacked and killed on Wednesday, July 8, at about 12.30pm, nearly 24 hours before she was found. On Wednesday morning, she had appeared remotely on a number of broadcast programmes, the last being on the Christian radio station TWR at 12.10pm. During the interview, Miss Widdecombe defended Reform UK leader Nigel Farage over two parliamentary investigations into his finances, before rebuking the Commons standards regime. She said: "There has been a game now for a very long time, a game of personal destruction, not just for Nigel, for lots and lots of politicians that face this. "What Clinton once described as the politics of personal destruction." Read more: Ann Widdecombe 'murder' suspect not known to Prevent as counter-terror police take over investigation Read more: Threats to politicians are a threat to our democracy, says Foreign Secretary after ‘horrific’ Ann Widdecombe murder

Police outside the house of Ann Widdecombe in Haytor in Dartmoor. Picture: Alamy

The pre-recorded interview was shared following Miss Widdecombe's death with the permission of her family. The post said: "Ann Widdecombe defended Nigel Farage's financial conduct in an interview recorded only 20 minutes before police believe she was attacked. "It shows her passionately-held beliefs and long political experience." In a statement on social media, Mr Farage said the former MP’s death and the subsequent police murder investigation were a “terrible reflection on modern Britain”.

On the day of her death, Miss Widdecombe was also due to appear on Channel 5’s Matt Allwright show after 1pm. She sent a final message to a producer at 12.19pm confirming she had received a Zoom link. Miss Widdecombe did not respond to a message asking her to join the Zoom call at 12.48pm, and did not answer further calls or other messages attempting to contact her. Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to the 78-year-old’s home in Haytor at around 11.40am on Thursday by the ambulance service. The force later said Miss Widdecombe was found dead inside the property and had sustained “serious injuries.” A 28-year-old white British man who was arrested on suspicion of her murder on Saturday has since been rearrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. Counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation into the former Conservative minister’s death after new evidence came to light. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the man was not known to the anti-terrorism Prevent programme.

May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RPPfpeqECL — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 11, 2026