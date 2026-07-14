'Politics is a game of personal destruction’: Ann Widdecombe’s haunting final interview just 20 minutes before she was killed
Former MP and MEP Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor on Thursday after sustaining serious injuries.
Ann Widdecombe gave a radio interview in which she said the Commons Standards Committee had become “a game of personal destruction” just minutes before she was allegedly murdered.
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Police believe the former minister was attacked and killed on Wednesday, July 8, at about 12.30pm, nearly 24 hours before she was found.
On Wednesday morning, she had appeared remotely on a number of broadcast programmes, the last being on the Christian radio station TWR at 12.10pm.
During the interview, Miss Widdecombe defended Reform UK leader Nigel Farage over two parliamentary investigations into his finances, before rebuking the Commons standards regime.
She said: "There has been a game now for a very long time, a game of personal destruction, not just for Nigel, for lots and lots of politicians that face this.
"What Clinton once described as the politics of personal destruction."
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The pre-recorded interview was shared following Miss Widdecombe's death with the permission of her family.
The post said: "Ann Widdecombe defended Nigel Farage's financial conduct in an interview recorded only 20 minutes before police believe she was attacked.
"It shows her passionately-held beliefs and long political experience."
In a statement on social media, Mr Farage said the former MP’s death and the subsequent police murder investigation were a “terrible reflection on modern Britain”.
On the day of her death, Miss Widdecombe was also due to appear on Channel 5’s Matt Allwright show after 1pm.
She sent a final message to a producer at 12.19pm confirming she had received a Zoom link.
Miss Widdecombe did not respond to a message asking her to join the Zoom call at 12.48pm, and did not answer further calls or other messages attempting to contact her.
Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to the 78-year-old’s home in Haytor at around 11.40am on Thursday by the ambulance service.
The force later said Miss Widdecombe was found dead inside the property and had sustained “serious injuries.”
A 28-year-old white British man who was arrested on suspicion of her murder on Saturday has since been rearrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.
Counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation into the former Conservative minister’s death after new evidence came to light.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the man was not known to the anti-terrorism Prevent programme.
May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RPPfpeqECL— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 11, 2026
Following Miss Widdecombe's death, Mr Farage has been offered a meeting with the head of a parliamentary body responsible for politicians’ security amid the party’s concerns about the safety of Reform UK MPs, Ms Mahmood said.
She will also look at security advice for former members of parliament and members of parties that do not have MPs.
Mr Farage also faced calls for restraint at the weekend after giving his thoughts about Miss Widdecombe's death.
Reform UK’s deputy leader Richard Tice and board member Gawain Towler both spoke out after Devon and Cornwall Police initially said the murder was not being treated as terrorism and there was nothing to suggest it was politically motivated.
Mr Towler said: “In a time when trust in the police is at an all time low, this just plays into that they are trying to massage public opinion rather than do the job of investigating a brutal murder.
“We saw it with Henry Nowak, we saw it with Southport.
“By appearing to rule something out and then a few days later bringing it back in, they look manipulative and that’s a shame.”
Mr Tice said it would be “wise, when considering motivation” for police to keep an open mind “as opposed to ruling things out too quickly that may then end up being ruled back in”.