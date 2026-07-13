Ann Widdecombe's home was broadcast on national television just days before she was allegedly murdered.

The hour-long season two episode was originally aired in 2022. It was shown again in the 6pm time slot five days before Miss Widdecombe's alleged murder.

During the episode, Miss Widdecombe offers host Angus Ashworth a guided tour of the £600,000 bungalow, which was purchased in 2008 and where she vowed to spend her retirement.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of the TV show bosses, nor that the visuals led to or aided her killing.

The 78-year-old's rural home was featured in an episode of Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House aired by TV channel Quest TV on July 2.

"All my life I said I'm going to have a library when I retire, a proper library," she tells him.

She then takes the TV host inside her renovated home, guiding him around her kitchen and library.

Miss Widdecombe is filmed greeting Mr Ashworth outside her front door, where the front of the property is in full view .

The TV clip shows her front door, garden, library, conservatory, gym and kitchen, and features a full view of the property's exterior and outside gates.

She told the show she moved to Dartmoor "quite deliberately to be as remote as I could, as was sensible.

“I’ve got what I want, which is peace, quiet, solitude."

Ann Widdecombe was discovered dead with serious head injuries in the secluded property on Thursday at midday.

On Saturday, police arrested a 28-year-old man in South Yorkshire on suspicion of murder.

Quest TV was approached for comment.

On Sunday, there was a substantial police presence at a house in Byrley Road in the Kimberworth Park area of Rotherham – an address linked to the suspect and more than 200 miles from the former minister’s home in Devon.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said on Sunday the force is not looking for any other suspects.

He said: “At this point, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident and at this point we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this murder.

“At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that it was politically motivated.”

He said detectives “remain open-minded about the potential motive” and stressed it is not believed there is any threat to the wider public.

He added: “We are aware of online and public speculation, particularly with regards to motive.

“Again, I urge people not to share or engage with that speculation – it’s unhelpful, it doesn’t aid our investigation, and particularly, it’s distressing to the family and friends of Miss Widdecombe.”

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after 9pm on Saturday on suspicion of the murder of Miss Widdecombe.

Devon and Cornwall Police said previously it is believed Miss Widdecombe was attacked on Wednesday at about 12.30pm.

Miss Widdecombe, who was 78, was first elected a Conservative MP in Kent in 1987, went on to serve as an MEP for the Brexit Party and then a spokeswoman for Reform UK.

She also found fame outside politics after starring in Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.